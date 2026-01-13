Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Top Fantasy Football Landing Spots Amid Retirement Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a grueling loss at the hands of the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, putting an end to their 2025-26 campaign. Rumors are swirling around the team, primarily at the quarterback position. At 42 years old, speculation has emerged regarding the status of future four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers considered retirement coming into the season, but ultimately inked a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in June. Prior to the NFL postseason, Rodgers stated that he would have options should he hit the open market in free agency, but didn’t commit to coming back for a 22nd season. The veteran quarterback stated that he believed this would be his final season coming into the year, though his play this season could certainly raise interest throughout the league.

Aaron Rodgers: “I'm 42, and I'm on a 1-year deal. You know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I'll be a free agent. That’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play — Not a lot of options, but … I would think maybe 1 or 2 if I decide I still want to play.” pic.twitter.com/mwlFS3qsH8 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 31, 2025

In year 21, Rodgers suited up in 16 games, completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions. As he enters the offseason with an uncertain future, here are four potential landing spots for Rodgers, should he come back for the 2026 season:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks into the tunnel after suffering a crushing 30-6 defeat by the Houston Texans during the NFL Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into the playoffs, reports emerged from Pittsburgh’s front office stating that the team will express interest in bringing Rodgers back for a second season. The star quarterback spoke highly of head coach Mike Tomlin, whose future also remains uncertain coming into the offseason, which could play a role in a potential decision to return to Pittsburgh. Rodgers helped lead the Steelers to their first division title since 2020 prior to the team’s seventh consecutive postseason loss.

From a fantasy football perspective, it’s hard to see Rodgers’ stock improving much without significant changes within Pittsburgh’s offense. The unit struggled to sustain consistency under offensive coordinator Aruthur Smith, while the passing game was hampered without a consistent threat alongside DK Metcalf. Rodgers finished his first season in Pittsburgh ranked as QB18 in fantasy, averaging 14.6 points per week.

Minnesota Vikings

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A star-studded Minnesota VIkings offense struggled without consistent quarterback production in 2025. Minnesota’s passing attack ranked 29th in the NFL this season, leading the league in interceptions as a collective. The offense featured several starters under center throughout the season, with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer each notching starts. After an inconsistent campaign from McCarthy, the team is expected to bring in a signal-caller this season. Rodgers could fit such a billing, suiting up in a vastly improved situation with the Vikings.

Rodgers’ fantasy stock would likely take a noticeable leap with a move to Minnesota, suiting up alongside the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and his former teammate Aaron Jones in a talented offense. Rodgers and the Vikings offense could mutually elevate each other’s floors with a potential short-term union.

Miami Dolphins

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a gain past a tackle attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are coming into the offseason with their own questions at the quarterback position. The team is expected to move on from former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa and move in a new direction under center. In a relatively weak quarterback class, Rodgers could offer a short-term bridge as Miami enters a new era after parting ways with former head coach Mike McDaniel.

While Rodgers would certainly fill a need at quarterback and offer the Dolphins offense a safe floor, it’s hard to project his numbers improving much from his 2025 campaign. While the unit features notable weapons in De’Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, inconsistent pass protection will hamper Rodgers’ fantasy stock. His fantasy production in Miami projects similarly to his 2025 output.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fans hold a sign during a game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Unlike the other teams on this list, the Raiders are in total control of their quarterback future after landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. While the team has already been linked to Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas could command a significant haul for the top pick and proceed with a solid veteran such as Rodgers. Forfeiting the top pick could help the team build around Rodgers over the short-term, while adding future assets for the long-term.

I feel the Raiders’ offense presents the lowest floor for Rodgers’ fantasy stock. While Ashton Jeanty provides help in the backfield, the offensive line proved inconsistent in 2025, allowing the most sacks in the NFL this season (64). Without consistent weapons on the perimeter, Rodgers’ fantasy stock would take a notable hit with a move to Las Vegas.

Aaron Rodgers' Potential Retirement

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Retirement remains an obvious option for Rodgers. After 21 seasons in the league, Rodgers helped lead Pittsburgh's offense at times in 2025, but was ultimately unable to elevate a lackluster unit at the season's most crucial moment. The 10-time Pro Bowler struggled mightily against a stout Texans defense, potentially going out on a pick-six from Calen Bullock. If this is it for Rodgers, the Super Bowl XLV champion will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer with one of the most competitive resumes in league history.

