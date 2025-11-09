Wide Receivers DK Metcalf, Ladd McConkey Will Shine When Steelers and Chargers Clash on Sunday Night Football
The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) picked up an impressive home win last week against the Colts (7-2), keeping them two games ahead of the rebounding Baltimore Ravens (3-5). The Steelers are 1-1 in division play, with two wins in three road games.
The AFC West has three playoff contenders, all of whom look positioned to play in January. The Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) trail the Denver Broncos by 1.5 games but hold the edge in division play (3-0 with a win at home vs. Denver).
Week 10 Sunday Night Football Info
TV: NBC/Peacock
Time: 8:15 PM EST
Spread: LAC -2.5 points
Over/Under: 44.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 10, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Steelers and Chargers:
Quarterback Matchup Preview: Aaron Rodgers vs. Chargers
Aaron Rodgers continues to be a winning game manager for the Steelers. He grades well in touchdowns (17) while making only five mistakes (interceptions). On the downside, Rodgers passed for over 215 yards in only three games (244/4, 235/2, and 249/4). His completion rate has been higher than 66.7% in five consecutive matchups.
DraftKings set Rodgers’ over/under at 216.5 passing yards (-113o). The prop market expected him to finish with fewer than 1.5 passing touchdowns (-120u).
The Chargers allow only 6.4 yards per pass attempt while ranking eighth in pass yards allowed (1,744 – 194 per game).
- Patrick Mahomes (258/1)
· Geno Smith (180/0)
· Bo Nix (153/1)
· Jaxson Dart (111/1)
· Jayden Daniels (231/1)
· Tua Tagovailoa (205/1)
· Daniel Jones (288/2)
· Carson Wentz (144/1)
· Cam Ward (145/0)
Jaylen Warren vs. Chargers Matchup Outlook
Jaylen Warren has an over/under of 60.5 rushing yards (-113o), but he failed to reach that level in five (11/37, 14/48, 18/47, 11/52, and 16/32/2) of his seven games. Over his last 219 rushing attempts, Warren gained 20 yards or more on 1.4% of his carries. He’s averaging 14.1 rushes per game. Warren is +120 to score an anytime touchdown.
The Chargers allow 4.9 yards per carry, but running backs rushed the ball only 156 times (17.3 per game). Five backs have gained over 60 yards rushing.
· JK Dobbins (11/83/1)
· Cam Skattebo (25/79)
· Jacoskey-Merritt (14/111/2)
· De’Von Achane (16/128/2)
· Jonathan Taylor (16/94/3)
Kimani Vidal vs. Steelers Outlook
Kimani Vidal has been up and down in rushing yards over his last four starts (18/124, 9/20, 23/117/1, and 12/30). He scored twice over this span. He has an over/under of 50.5 rushing yards (-114u). He is +125 to score an anytime touchdown.
Pittsburgh is about league average in rushing yards allowed (733 – 15th). Running backs reached the endzone on three plays.
· Breece Hall (19/107)
· Kenneth Walker (13/105/1)
· Jordan Mason (16/57)
· Chase Brown (11/108)
· Emanuel Wilson (11/61)
Justin Herbert vs. Steelers Outlook
Los Angeles leads the NFL in passing yards (2,434 – 270 per game). Justin Herbert passed for over 260 yards in four games (318/3, 300/1, 264/2, and 420/3), three of which came at home.
DraftKings set his over/under at 259.5 passing yards (-113o). The prop expects him to toss more than 1.5 passing touchdowns (-168u).
The Steelers rank 29th in passing yards allowed (2,396 – 299.5 per game). Six quarterbacks passed for over 265 yards.
· Sam Darnold (295/2)
· Drake Maye (268/2)
· Carson Wentz (350/2)
· Joe Flacco (342/3)
· Jordan Love (360/3)
· Daniel Jones (342/1)
Wide Receivers Outlook for Chargers and Steelers
DraftKings continues to push up the over/under in receiving yards (55.5) for Oronde Gadsden (-115u) due to his success over his last four starts (7/68, 7/164/1, 5/77/1, and 5/68 on 27 targets). He is +175 to score any anytime touchdown.
DK Metcalf rides in Week 10 off a dismal performance (2/6 on four targets). He gained over 50 yards in his previous four starts (5/126/1, 4/95/1, 4/95/1, and 5/55/1) while scoring five times over his last seven matchups. DraftKings set his over/under at 52.5 yards (-114u). Metcalf is +160 to score an anytime touchdown.
Los Angeles sits 13th in wide receiver coverage (1,130 yards), with only four wideouts scoring.
· Marquise Brown (10/99)
· Jakobi Meyers (6/68)
· Courtland Sutton (6/118/1)
· Deebo Samuel (8/96/1)
· Jaylen Waddle (6/95)
· Alec Pierce (5/98)
· Michael Pittman (7/58/1)
· Justin Jefferson (7/74)
The Chargers have three viable wide receivers moving in different directions in receiving yards props. Ladd McConkey (63.5) is top-rated at DraftKings, followed by Quentin Johnston (44.5) and Keenan Allen (43.5).
· McConkey (6/74, 7/100/1, 9/67, and 6/88/1)
· Johnston (5/79/2, 3/71/1, 6/89, and 4/53/1)
· Keenan Allen (7/68/1, 5/61/1, 7/65/1, 5/58, and 11/119/1)
The Steelers have allowed the most receiving yards (1,567) to wideouts, with them gaining 12.7 yards per catch and scoring seven touchdowns.
· Garrett Wilson (7/95/1)
· Cooper Kupp (7/90)
· Jason Smith-Njigba (8/103)
· Jordan Addison (4/114)
· Justin Jefferson (10/126)
· Ja’Marr Chase (16/161/1)
· Tee Higgins (6/96/1)
· Christian Watson (4/85)
· Alec Pierce (6/115)
· Michael Pittman (9/115)
At least two of the Chargers’ wide receivers should hit the over side of the receiving yards prop line. Over the past two games, Allen's snap count has regressed (25% and 37%) due to game flow. He appears to be the value at wide receiver, while Johnston offers big plays upside.