Steelers To Cowboys: How George Pickens’ Role Will Elevate In 2025 Fantasy Football
George Pickens made steady progress through his first two NFL seasons, showing flashes of big-play ability and consistent yardage gains despite limited targets in Pittsburgh. Now joining a more pass-heavy Dallas offense and lined up opposite CeeDee Lamb, Pickens is primed to elevate his fantasy production and emerge as a reliable WR2 option in PPR formats for 2025.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
In his rookie season, Pickens caught 52 of his 84 targets for 825 yards and five touchdowns. The Steelers barely got him the ball over his first three games (1/3, 1/23, and 3/39). His stock started to soar in three of his next four matchups (6/102, 6/83, and 6/61/1), but the Eagles shut him out the following week on three targets. Pittsburgh gave Pickens six or fewer targets in his final nine starts, leading to only three games of value (4/83/1, 5/57/1, and 3/72/1) despite gaining 17.8 yards per catch.
Pickens set new tops in catches (63), receiving yards (1,140), touchdowns (5), and targets (106) in 2023. Twenty-two of his passes gained 20 yards or more, with six plays reaching the 40-yard mark. Pickens shined in five matchups (4/127/1, 6/130/1, 5/107, 4/195/2, and 7/131). On the downside, he scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in PPR format in 11 of his 18 starts (including the postseason). Pickens finished 30th in fantasy points (209.00).
Last season, the Steelers attempted to upgrade their quarterback options, which in turn should have allowed Pickens to reach a new ceiling. He had six reasonable outcomes (6/85, 7/113, 5/111/1, 5/91/1, 8/89, and 3/74/1) over his first 12 games while averaging 7.5 targets. A hamstring issue cost him three games. Pickens played well in the postseason (5/87/5 on five targets).
George Pickens 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Over the past three seasons, Pittsburgh had 571, 506, and 499 pass attempts, compared to 556, 614, and 637 by the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb will command attention and targets, giving Pickens one-on-one coverage on more plays. I have to believe he finds a way to catch 70 passes for 1,100 yards with about seven touchdowns, painting him as a mid-tier WR2 in PPR formats. Pickens (34th-ranked wideout) is mispriced in the early draft season.