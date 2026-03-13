Stefon Diggs Landing Spots: 3 Destinations For Pro Bowl WR Following Patriots Release

The New England Patriots have had a busy offseason, making copious moves just days into the NFL’s new league year. On Wednesday, the team elected to part ways with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs is slated to hit the open market ahead of his 12th season in the league and is expected to have a wide range of potential suitors.

Diggs bounced back in a big way after a shortened 2024 campaign, hauling in 85 of his 102 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air. Several teams have already expressed interest in Diggs as he searches for his third team in three years. Let’s look at three landing spots for the four-time Pro Bowler as free agency rolls on:

Houston Texans

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans have already been linked to a potential Diggs reunion just days after his release from New England. Bringing in a familiar face could help the Texans bounce back coming off an up-and-down 2025 campaign. Houston’s receiving corps faced its share of inconsistency despite another strong performance from WR1 Nico Collins, and could look to add Diggs for greater top-end depth.

Diggs performed solidly in his lone season in Houston, averaging 62.0 yards per game over his eight appearances in 2024. From a fantasy football perspective, he’d likely take over the WR2 role in the Texans’ passing game, with Tank Dell working his way back from injury. He’d pair nicely alongside Collins and offers solid value down draft boards. Diggs would command a notable share of the targets in Houston’s offense and is a prime candidate to eclipse 100 targets in 2026 with sustained health.

New England Patriots

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) after running the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite releasing the star wideout earlier in the week, the Patriots remain optimistic regarding a potential reunion with Diggs. New England’s Vice President Eliot Wolf detailed the fine print of Diggs’ release on Thursday, telling reporters that he hasn’t “closed the door” regarding a potential return for the 32-year-old wideout. The Patriots elected to part ways with Diggs as a cap casualty, a move that saved the team roughly $16 million in cap space.

Eliot Wolf was asked if the door was completely closed on potentially bringing Stefon Diggs back to New England:



“We’re always looking for ways to improve the team, so not gonna say that anything’s final at any position on the roster. And we wish Stefon the best. He was a… pic.twitter.com/1SMxGrgNUB — WEEI (@WEEI) March 12, 2026

The Patriots are firmly in the running for the two-time All-Pro, and could bring him back on a cheaper deal. Fantasy managers already have a solid outlook regarding Diggs’ stock in New England. He finished the year ranked as WR17 among PPR leagues and faces similar projections in a potential return to Foxboro. New England brought in former Green Bay Packers wideout Romeo Doubs earlier in the week, and could form a notable pairing in the passing game should they bring Diggs back.

Washington Commanders

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates touchdown run by quarterback Josh Johnson (14) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders wasted no time adding weapons to their offense this offseason. The team brought in Rachaad White, bolstering the run game, along with tight end Chig Okonkwo in the passing game. The team is in need of wide receiver help following the departure of Deebo Samuel and have reportedly expressed interest in adding Diggs in free agency.

Diggs would form a significant one-two punch alongside Pro Bowl wideout Terry McLaurin, further improving Washington’s offense ahead of a crucial 2026 campaign. From a fantasy standpoint, he’d likely see a similar workload to Samuel, who finished the season ranked as WR25 in fantasy. With greater efficiency, he’d likely finish far ahead of the WR25 spot in 2026 and would command a significant target share in Washington.

