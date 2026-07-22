Tetairoa McMillan, David Montgomery, and Other Fantasy Football Storylines Entering Training Camp
The NFL engine is kicking up and revving into gear. Teams are reporting to training camp over the next few days, and with that, storylines will crank up. We will see depth chart changes, injury updates, and, of course, preseason games. As of this week, here are some storylines impacting the realm of fantasy football.
Tetairoa McMillan's New Role
A report by Cameron Wolfe stated that the Panthers will put McMillan into the slot more this year. This foresees the opening up of Jalen Coker outside. The newly extended Coker may be a sleeper pick; a team's WR2 yet at an ADP of WR55. Nonetheless, it affects McMillan's output none. He will be a borderline top-10 fantasy football wide receiver.
Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson
Sanders remains as the QB1 on the Browns' depth chart. With training camp about to start, the battle will begin to ensue. The expectation is that Sanders wins, but that is far from a guarantee. Neither quarterback will be viable in fantasy football regardless.
Texans Backfield Split
The Texans went out and got David Montgomery this offseason. Jane Slater reports that the Texans will work Montgomery in a split with Woody Marks. With a crowded depth chart behind him featuring Marks and Jawhar Jordan, there has been some wondering about how the split ends up.
Our projections see Montgomery at a 50-30% split over Marks. A report today from Jane Slater confirms it will be a running-back split. Rarely is any split a true 50-50, so the 50-30% Montgomery favor should be well placed.
Pat Mahomes Expects a Healthy Return
Albert Breer states that Mahomes is expected to be fully cleared for Chiefs training camp. Mahomes returns from a torn ACL, but he was always expected to be ready for Week 1. We have Mahomes as a top-8 fantasy football quarterback with just about no concern of volatility.
Alvin Kamara Seals His Saints Return
There has been much speculation as to whether or not Kamara would return to the Saints. Rumors had spread that the Saints wished to retain Kamara, and that they did. On July 16, Kamara agreed to a contract worth up to $8.5 million in incentives. The Saints still project to use Travis Etienne Jr. heavily, and Kamara is a third-down back. Etienne Jr. shall be ranked around RB20, and Kamara around RB40.
De'Zhaun Stribling is Underrated?
Adam Schefter stated that multiple NFL teams viewed the Ole Miss product as the top wide receiver in the NFL draft. That would value him ahead of Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon.
The 49ers drafted Stribling with the first pick in the 2nd round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While he is the 49ers' WR4 at the moment, the statement from Schefter perhaps shows that Stribling could overtake both Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall to be the 49ers' WR2.
Sleeper pick? Let's not rave too highly, but a keen eye must be kept on Stribling, who plays for a top-5 NFL offense.
Zach Charbonnet Placed on the PUP List
Charbonnet was never expected back for Week 1. That was confirmed on July 22 as the Seahawks placed him on the PUP list. He will not be back until mid-October, and perhaps not even until November. Jadarian Price is a huge beneficiary, ranked as a high-end RB2 in fantasy football. Expect the rookie to have double-digit touchdowns.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.