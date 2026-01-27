Super Bowl LX: Seahawks Vs. Patriots Best and Worst Super Bowl Box/Squares Numbers

The Super Bowl is now set an the world begins to gear up. Whether you are in an office, or with a group of friends, there always seem to be a Super Bowl Squares Pool to join. The process is quite simple. There is a 10x10 grid of (100) squares, and you will select one at random. Once filled, someone will randomly select numbers 0-9 on the top, and the side, to assign each square two numbers 0-9. Once you get your numbers, you will watch the game and hope for a quarter to have the scores ending in your two numbers for said specific teams.

What Are Some Good Numbers?

This is all luck of the draw, but it is always good to know if we drew good, or bad. When it comes to the world of betting, sharp bettors carefully watch the lines and see if they have an edge via "key" numbers. These key numbers are found to be 3, 7, and 10. In translation, that will make the numbers 3, 7, and 0 to be very great square numbers.

The next best numbers are not key numbers, but 1, 4, 6, and 8 come out at a moderate rate. The worst numbers will be that of 2, 5, and 9.

Last 10 Years of Super Bowl Squares

Though, some key numbers happen more often, they do not happen 100% of the time. In an average, the less-likely numbers will happen, just less than say, 10% of the time. A number like 2 or 5 tend to happen about 4-to-5% of the time whereas 3 happens the most, being about 15% of the time. Here are some final scores:

Super Bowl 59: Chiefs 22-40 Eagles (2,0)

Super Bowl 58: 49ers 22-25 Chiefs (2,5)

Super Bowl 57: Chiefs 38-35 Eagles (8,5)

Super Bowl 56: Rams 23-20 Bengals (3,0)

Super Bowl 55: Chiefs 9-31 Buccaneers (9,1)

As we see here, recent games have actually shown the less common numbers to come out. In those ten scores, we actually hit a "2" 20% of the time. We also hit a "5" 20% of the time. 7, being a common number, had not happened once. It shows that you never know, and nothing is certainly going to be a winner, or a loser.

How to Pick Your Squares?

The strategy is simple, especially if you are selecting just one square in a pool. It is all randomized. If you pick one square, it matters none as to where you pick. Each squares a 10% pre-draw chance of becoming any number, 0-9.

If you pick multiple squares, be careful. Here are the do-nots:

Do not pick two squares in the same row or column as each other — you will have drawn the same number twice. For an example, if I pick a square in row 5, column 3, then I pick another square in row 5, column 8, I draw that number for row 5 twice. That is not good, whether you get a good number or a bad one, as you odds go down.

— you will have drawn the same number twice. For an example, if I pick a square in row 5, column 3, then I pick another square in row 5, column 8, I draw that number for row 5 twice. That is not good, whether you get a good number or a bad one, as you odds go down. Do not over-invest — the odds are working against you. These pools are fun, but unlikely to find you a winner. There are 100 squares and four winners, if you play a quarters square pool. That put you at a 4% chance to win, per square. The highest payout in most pools will be 25%, and that is just for the 4th quarter. When you do the math, it is not worth it. I usually buy just one or two squares for fun.

Minute Pools

Some people run "minute" pools. I find these to be better. Instead of paying out by the quarter, they pay out by the minute. Once each minute in the game crosses double zeros, you win.

How it works is that you pay a fee, as always. There will now be 100 squares, but 60 total minutes to pay out. That means that each minute will payout 1.67x of your entry fee.

In an average NFL game, we estimate their to be about eight total scoring plays per game. Sometimes, there can be well-over ten. Thus, your odds are double that of winning a quarter pool. Meanwhile, you are guaranteed at least 1.67x of your money if you score lands. If you roll hot, you can achieve much more. In Super Bowl LV, the (1,9) score lasted for over 40% of the game.

What Does Super Bowl LX Project?

The Seahawks are currently (4.5) point favorites. The Over/Under is (45.5) points. This implies about eight scoring changes. The final score would project to be 25.0-to-20.5, in favor of the Seahawks.

