Super Bowl LX Weather and Stadium Report: How Will This Affect Fantasy Football?

The NFL took another gamble this year by putting the Super Bowl outdoors in Santa Clara, California. Levi's Stadium and the 49ers setup have been the talk of the town recently with their substation "conspiracy theories." To turn the page here, the stadium will host the big game, and, like any other outdoor stadium, the weather can affect the game as well as other stadium setup intricacies.

Super Bowl LX Weather Forecast

The weather is looking just fine for the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, CA. Kickoff is at 5:30 central time on Sunday and you can see it on NBC. pic.twitter.com/nYf8dJdbHC — Phil Schreck ☀️⛈️🌪️❄️ (@PSchreckWX) February 5, 2026

Levi's Stadium is located just south of San Francisco, in Santa Clara, California. This is deadset between San Francisco and San Jose, but well within the Bay Area. It is an area that often receives atmospheric rivers but is generally not overly wet.

In the summer months, Santa Clara averages hardly any precipitation. In February, it averages 7.9 days of precipitation per year (28% of days). This meant that the game had a 72% chance of seeing no rain, and it would win that bet.

The Sunday weather forecast for game hours (3:30 PT) shows it in the low 60s with a near 0% chance of rain. In terms of wind, we can expect anything from calm to 6-8 MPH. This is low and should not affect the kickers.

Weather Factor on Scoring

These are near-perfect football conditions. Just warm enough to be comfortable, yet not cold enough to stiffen up any play. The wind will be low enough to keep the football cutting through the air. Scoring should be to average expected output.

Turf Report at Levi's Stadium

Turf is hated among players and fans alike. It is often associated with injuries, but is that actually true? According to a 2018 report published by the NFL Players Association, artificial turf is associated with a 28% increase in non-contact injuries, such as torn ACLs or Achilles injuries.

There is no proven metric to measure how this can affect scoring. If anything, a moderate increase in injury risk. This is a minor factor to consider in a single game, especially with no incoming weather.

Is Noise a Factor?

Luckily for these teams, the Super Bowl is a neutral game. Tickets are distributed through businesses, social media stars, and fans alike. No team ultimately favors in attendance. Seattle is much closer to San Francisco, but the fanfare should be neutral.

Why not take it to AI? When we asked AI (because there is no hard and fast way to know this), we returned the following results for fanbase size:

New England Patriots: 11.5 Million Fans

Seattle Seahawks: 6.5 Million Fans

If any fanbase had a "noise" advantage via more fans in the crowd, it would logically be the Patriots. Given Super Bowl ticketing costs, distance matters little for the big game. If fans desire to be there, they will be there, even if they have to go to Japan.

In an ESPN poll of 111 NFL players, Kansas City, Seattle, and Minnesota were identified as the hardest places to play, mainly because of the noise. New England was 12th on the list. As for the stadium hosting this game, Levi's Stadium ranked 13th. This is a fun little rundown to do, but noise should matter little in such a neutral game.

Fun fact — Win or lose, the Patriots will be the first ever NFL team to either win or lose a Super Bowl in all four time zones.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: