Brendan Sorsby Declares for the NFL: Ideal Landing Spots for Dynasty Fantasy Football

The whole situation in Lubbock, Texas, has been weird for football fans, college and NFL alike. Brendan Sorsby joined Texas Tech to start at quarterback for their contending team in 2026. He left Cincinnati, where Sorsby's career had most recently thrived. Texas Tech has one of the biggest NIL funds in the country.

In the latest news report, Sorsby is now going to forgo his final college season in the midst of a gambling scandal, even though Sorsby was most recently cleared to play in 2026 by a Lubbock judge. To avoid any further fallout, Sorsby will skip out on the risk of being barred from playing this season and instead head to the NFL Supplemental Draft.

Breaking: Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, sources tell @PeteThamel.



Amid the legal wrangling over his NCAA eligibility after admitting he bet on sports, Sorsby intends to head to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/UxoN54nFk1 — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2026

The Supplemental Draft is an alternative path to the NFL through which college players can enter the league for various reasons. Those include lately declared college ineligibility, the most common cause. Sorsby qualifies for the draft and will be available to NFL teams in July. So, what does this mean for his 2026 season, in which he will almost surely be on an NFL roster?

Fantasy Football Outlook

While Sorsby was primed to be a top quarterback prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft, he will still be held in high regard, finding the NFL a year earlier in 2026. The 22-year-old has a 35-game college football career between Indiana (2023) and Cincinnati (2024-25). He achieved 206 yards per game with 60 passing touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Another 37 rushing yards were added per game with 22 rushing touchdowns.

Sorsby is touted for his size: 6'3", 235 lbs. He is both athletic and experienced enough to intrigue any NFL scout.

Whoever gets Sorsby will have to develop a plan. The odds that Sorsby starts for any NFL team come Week 1 of the season are near zero. Rosters are just about set, especially regarding the QB1 position. However, Sorsby can offer long-term upside in dynasty fantasy football.

He is a prospect touted highly by NFL scouts; the talent is there. Sorsby must now get on an NFL team, acclimate himself to the environment, which he will join late, and likely sit on the bench for at least one season. The next step is: what team will draft him?

Brendan Sorsby Landing Spots

New York Jets

The Jets were expected to be in demand for a quarterback come the 2027 NFL Draft. They will likely still be, but the option of Sorsby could reduce that possibility.

With Sorsby available at a lower price via the Supplemental Draft, the idea will drift into the rumor mill. Aaron Glenn would not comment on the matter, but the Jets will certainly explore the option.

As for now, the Jets roster Cade Klubnik as Smith's backup. Behind them are Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook. If Sorsby did actually become a New York Jet, he would have to compete for a single roster spot, let alone QB2. His dynasty fantasy football upside is lower than one might expect at face value.

Arizona Cardinals

Comments from any team are not to be found, or at least, not yet. The Cardinals are considered a hot spot for Sorsby, as it makes logical sense. There is nothing more to this idea than pure speculation.

The Cardinals have Jacoby Brissett in flux regarding a contract extension that he is seeking. Behind him is Gardner Minshew, a well-traveled veteran backup, and Carson Beck, an optimistically drafted rookie with questionable upside.

The long-term option at quarterback in an uncertain one in Arizona. Sorsby could become an interest nugget to start for the team not in 2026, but in 2027 and beyond. That is up to Mike LaFleur if he wishes to get Sorsby on this roster.

Beyond those top two choices, there are many options; therefore, Sorsby. Per Kalshi, Sorsby is viewed as at least 6% likely to join 8 different NFL teams. While the Jets and Cardinals stand tall on that leaderboard, it is only the beginning of this story, and a lot of volatility is in store when predicting how it all plays out.

Sorsby should definitely not be drafted in dynasty fantasy football until he has at least a roster. Even then, he may not be worth a stash. It comes down to the right fit, and the following are deemed the best fits for Sorsby as a long-term stash.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Aaron Rodgers is entering his final season with no replacements clearly in wait (Will Howard, Drew Allar?). Rust-belt area ties could draw positive fan reaction.

Aaron Rodgers is entering his final season with no replacements clearly in wait (Will Howard, Drew Allar?). Rust-belt area ties could draw positive fan reaction. Arizona Cardinals: Sorsby is a better prospect than Carson Beck, while Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are short-term options and nothing more.

Sorsby is a better prospect than Carson Beck, while Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are short-term options and nothing more. Cleveland Browns: The situation is volatile, but Shedeur Sanders may not be the long-term option and was not drafted by Todd Monken. Deshaun Watson's career could be over if 2026 is a poor season.

The situation is volatile, but Shedeur Sanders may not be the long-term option and was not drafted by Todd Monken. Deshaun Watson's career could be over if 2026 is a poor season. Minnesota Vikings: Kevin O'Connell is a 'quarterback wizard; team is reportedly 'out' on JJ McCarthy while Kyler Murray is on a 1-year deal.

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