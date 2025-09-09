Tank Bigsby Traded to Eagles As Fantasy Football Value Surges for Travis Etienne Jr
In breaking news, the Jaguars just traded Tank Bigsby away to the Philadelphia Eagles. This has very notable fantasy football implications on multiple fronts. Following a stellar Week 1, Travis Etienne Jr will be the sure-fire lead back for the remainder of the season. As for the Eagles, Will Shipley and AJ Dillon suffer drastically in regards to their status as Saquon Barkley's handcuffs.
Tank Bigsby is now on the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 5th and 6th round pick. This is pretty notable value and this telegraphs to me that Bigsby may have a bigger role than both Will Shipley and AJ Dillon. I had thought that Shipley was a great backup, but Howie Roseman thought otherwise, especially as he did not buy low.
Fantasy Football Impact
Jaguars
As I wrote earlier today, Travis Etienne Jr became an immediate breakout fantasy player with rising value. He tallied 143 yards on 16 carries and exhibited the most explosive performances per play of anyone this week. Out-carrying Bigsby 16-5, it was made very clear that Etienne was the lead back for Liam Coen's Jaguars offense.
Travis Etienne Jr has massively increase value, stepping immediately into a high-end RB2 fantasy role, with RB1 upside. Etienne had a huge season in 2023 as he became a top fantasy football running back. He may be returning to that form in 2025.
Bhayshul Tuten will also have much increased handcuff value. He had been a hot sleeper pick in August, and now he is the sole handcuff to Etienne.
Eagles
Howie Roseman is never shy about making a deal, and he just made one tonight. Will Shipley is no longer the sole handcuff in town. In fact, Bigsby may be the lead backup, but only time will tell. In the short-term, neither is startable with Barkley getting the majority of touches.
Tank Bigsby has decreased value, in my estimation. He may join a better team here, but he now fights with Shipley and Dillon for backup value. It is unlikely that Bigsby could ever run away with this job. If Saquon did go down, this may be a three-way snap-share. With Saquon healthy, Bigsby can never get a workload to be fantasy relevant. Shipley and Dillon also see decreased handcuff value.
At least back in Jacksonville, there was a world where Bigsby had 8-12 carries a game while being a goal-line, third-down weapon. That whole story quickly dissolved, and any preseason hype I carried for Tank Bigsby is gone. That is the NFL for you.