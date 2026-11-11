Tank Dell And Malachi Fields Lead Our Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers

It has been a rough year to be an NFL wide receiver. Injuries have been in abundance, and many of their quarterbacks have struggled to stay healthy as well. This has caused fantasy owners to have to search for wideouts to plug into their fantasy lineups more often than we'd hope. These are the top fantasy football wide receiver streamers for Week 10.

Wide Receiver Streamers: Week 10

WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans

We don't have a ton of faith in Dell as a consistent fantasy producer, but we also can't just ignore what we saw from him last week. In just his second game back from a catastrophic knee injury, he caught four of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. His big game included a huge 63-yard play.

If he is still sitting there on your waiver wire, that was too good a game to just overlook. At the very least, he is certainly worth streaming this week in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

WR Jordan Watkins, San Francisco 49ers

Everyone was trying to figure out which 49ers wide receiver was going to be the guy last week. It turned out to be Watkins, and there is a chance that he steps up again this week. We have little reason to believe anyone else will.

In Week 9, he caught all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. On Sunday, he has a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

WR Malachi Fields, New York Giants

Fields is widely available and has been playing well. The rookie should take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football this week.

We have seen him targeted at least five times in three consecutive games, and he has topped at least 40 yards in back-to-back games. Both the volume and potential are there for a breakout game on Thursday.

WR Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts

We expect Treadwell to see an increased role in the Colts' offense this week after they traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen at the trade deadline this week. They are already without Alec Pierce, and their options on the outside are limited.

Rookie Deion Burks will probably be the popular streamer this week, but we haven't seen him do much of anything at the pro level. We are going to roll the dice on Treadwell as the wide receiver they lean on as a volume option.

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