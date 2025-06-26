Fantasy Sports

Tank Dell Injury Timeline Clouds 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook For Texans WR

After multiple surgeries and a tumultuous offseason, Texans WR Tank Dell faces long odds to contribute early in the 2025 fantasy football season.

Shawn Childs

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Tank Dell burst onto the fantasy football scene as a rookie with seven touchdowns in 10 games before injuries derailed his promising campaign. Now recovering from multiple surgeries, including one following a gunshot wound, Dell’s availability for the 2025 season opener is in serious doubt.

Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Dell played exceptionally well over his first 10 games (47/709/7 – 14.15 FPPG) in his rookie season, highlighted by four contests (7/72/1, 5/145/1, 6/114/2, and 8/149/1). From Week 9 to Week 12, he caught 25 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns (one in each matchup). His year ended the following week due to a calf injury and a broken leg in early December. In the offseason, Dell suffered a minor leg injury due to a gunshot wound.

Last year, Houston had the services of Dell in Week 1, leading to WR3 snaps and a below-par outcome (3/59 on seven targets). He caught 21 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns over his next six matchups while missing Week 4 with a chest injury. Dell teased in Week 9 (6/126), followed by unplayable stats over five games (15/214/0 27 targets). After a fast start against the Chiefs (6/98/1), his season ended on a scoring play, leading to a bad left knee injury that required two surgeries.

Tank Dell Fantasy Football Outlook

Dell has a slim chance of being ready for Week 1, and I expect him to be limited at best for at least half of 2025. He will go undrafted unless someone tries to shine up his outlook. I’m avoiding him this year, as winning in fantasy football is hard enough with healthy players.

