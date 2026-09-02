A New and Very Long List Funny and Creative of 2026 Fantasy Football Team Names

Fantasy football team names. They add personality to a team. They may revolve around a player's name or simply make your friends laugh. It's all a part of the fun. Below is a long, updated list of names to consider using in 2026.

Best and Funniest Team Names

Bands Emeka Dance

Hide and Sadiq

Nabers Think I'm Selling Dope

The Strib Club

Shough Around and Find Out

Crashee Rice

Baby Back Gibbs

Achane in the Membrane

Mr. Rodgers Naberhood

The Princess McBride

CeeDeez TDs

McConkey Kong

Password is Taco

Run CMC

Jonathan Taylor Swift

Omarion is Comin'

Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger

D'Andre 3000

Uncle Rico Dowdle

Have Some DeCorum

Bucky Irving: Winter Soldier

Unauthorized Use of No. 5

Caleb Will I Am

A Pat on Mahomes Back

I Hear Ya Stroud and Clear

Clear Eyes, Full Heart, Can't Lose

My Team is Very Purdy

The Boston Tee Party

Olave Garden

Zay it Ain't So

Ja'Marr You Not Entertained?

Nico Suave

Rice Rice Baby

Pickens Your Poison

DeVonta's Inferno

Tee Time

Moore Cowbell

Jameson on the Rocks

Taters Gonna Tate

Parker and Recreation

Wan'Dale Vision

Shakir It Off

You Can't Handle the Luth!

Shake Your Boutte

Touch the Boutte

Addition by Addison

Finding Deebo

Jauan in a Million

Well When Life Gives You Lemon

Kraft Mac and Cheese

LaPorta Potty

Shanahanigans

Super Bowles

Save a Horse, Ride the Cowboys

Built Rams Tough

Jet Lagged

Game of Thrones Based

Did you enjoy House of the Dragon Season 4? Are you looking forward to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2? Here are the 5 most popular GOT-based team names.

Game of Throws

A Team Has No Name

The Red Zone Wedding

The Mother of Waiver Claims

The Gridiron Throne

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

We all know the ladies love the NFL's love couple. Here are some options for those who like the duo.

Karma is my Tight End

Shake it Offense

Kelce Lately

Jonathan Taylor's Version

Corum Summer

Davante Hero

Ladd Blood

If you have any other funny names, be sure to let us know on our new X account — @FantasySportsSI

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: