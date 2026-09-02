A New and Very Long List Funny and Creative of 2026 Fantasy Football Team Names
Fantasy football team names. They add personality to a team. They may revolve around a player's name or simply make your friends laugh. It's all a part of the fun. Below is a long, updated list of names to consider using in 2026.
Best and Funniest Team Names
- Bands Emeka Dance
- Hide and Sadiq
- Nabers Think I'm Selling Dope
- The Strib Club
- Shough Around and Find Out
- Crashee Rice
- Baby Back Gibbs
- Achane in the Membrane
- Mr. Rodgers Naberhood
- The Princess McBride
- CeeDeez TDs
- McConkey Kong
- Password is Taco
- Run CMC
- Jonathan Taylor Swift
- Omarion is Comin'
- Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger
- D'Andre 3000
- Uncle Rico Dowdle
- Have Some DeCorum
- Bucky Irving: Winter Soldier
- Unauthorized Use of No. 5
- Caleb Will I Am
- A Pat on Mahomes Back
- I Hear Ya Stroud and Clear
- Clear Eyes, Full Heart, Can't Lose
- My Team is Very Purdy
- The Boston Tee Party
- Olave Garden
- Zay it Ain't So
- Ja'Marr You Not Entertained?
- Nico Suave
- Rice Rice Baby
- Pickens Your Poison
- DeVonta's Inferno
- Tee Time
- Moore Cowbell
- Jameson on the Rocks
- Taters Gonna Tate
- Parker and Recreation
- Wan'Dale Vision
- Shakir It Off
- You Can't Handle the Luth!
- Shake Your Boutte
- Touch the Boutte
- Addition by Addison
- Finding Deebo
- Jauan in a Million
- Well When Life Gives You Lemon
- Kraft Mac and Cheese
- LaPorta Potty
- Shanahanigans
- Super Bowles
- Save a Horse, Ride the Cowboys
- Built Rams Tough
- Jet Lagged
Game of Thrones Based
Did you enjoy House of the Dragon Season 4? Are you looking forward to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2? Here are the 5 most popular GOT-based team names.
- Game of Throws
- A Team Has No Name
- The Red Zone Wedding
- The Mother of Waiver Claims
- The Gridiron Throne
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
We all know the ladies love the NFL's love couple. Here are some options for those who like the duo.
- Karma is my Tight End
- Shake it Offense
- Kelce Lately
- Jonathan Taylor's Version
- Corum Summer
- Davante Hero
- Ladd Blood
If you have any other funny names, be sure to let us know on our new X account — @FantasySportsSI
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.