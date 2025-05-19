Teams With Friendly Fantasy Football Playoff Schedules
When playing fantasy football, the regular season schedule is critical to making the playoffs, but the goal is to peak when league and overall championships are on the line.
In PPR formats with standard lineups (1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 TE, 1 Flex, K, and DEF), a fantasy team averaging 145 points has an excellent chance of being a top-four team in 12-team leagues. As much as I love 200-point scoring weeks and some may be needed to make the postseason, I would much rather have those scores from Week 15 to Week 17.
In 2024, Lions' star offensive players shined in the right part of the year.
- Jared Goff – 1,142 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions
- Jahmyr Gibbs – 49/257/3 with 13 catches for 174 yards and one score
- Amon-Ra St. Brown – 28 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns
- Jamerson Williams – 13 catches for 262 yards and four touchdowns
- Sam LaPorta – 17 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns
Here were the top players at each position from Week 15 to Week 17 by fantasy points:
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff, DET (46.00, 28.80, 29.15) – 103.95
- Jayden Daniels, WAS (25.90, 39.00, 35.05) – 99.95
- Baker Mayfield, TB (31.90, 26.35, 29.78) – 96.40
Running Backs
- Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (28.40, 25.40, 26.30) – 80.10
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (11.10, 39.90, 27.60) – 78.60
- Bijan Robinson, ATL (14.50, 24.30, 24.80) – 63.60
Wide Receivers
- Brian Thomas, JAC (32.50, 28.20, 23.90) – 84.60
- Tee Higgins, CIN (19.80, 19.80, 41.10) – 80.70
- Mike Evans, TB (36.90, 11.90, 29.70) – 78.50
- Amon-Ra St, Brown, DET (38.30, 19.00, 20.00) – 77.30
- Malik Nabers, NYG (24.20, 13.80, 36.10) – 74.10
Tight Ends
- Trey McBride, ARI (17.70, 5.00, 30.30) – 53.00
- Sam LaPorta, DET (18.10, 14.30, 18.40) – 50.80
- George Kittle, SF (10.10, 18.60, 19.20) – 47.90
A stack of Lions players paved the way for some big paydays in 2024. They had two potential high-scoring matchups against BUF and @SF, plus a winning game vs. the Bears on the road.
The key to Detroit’s progression last year was a returning corps of offensive players, which was also the case for the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive development in 2024.
2025 League-Winning Offenses In The Fantasy Football Playoffs
Here is a look at some potential winning matchups late in 2025. The goal is to find a potent offense that faces a team that can match them on the scoreboard or allow many points.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – ATL, @CAR, @MIA
The Bucs have a returning corps of offensive players, giving Baker Mayfield plenty of reasons to have success moving the ball and scoring touchdowns. He is coming off a career year.
Atlanta Falcons – @TB, @ARI, LAR
The quarterback position for the Falcons may need time to develop, and Michael Penix cannot reach impact status without Kyle Pitts becoming fantasy-relevant. All three of Atlanta’s opponents should be able to score 20+ points, creating some intrigue for their offensive players.
Cincinnati Bengals – BAL, @MIA, ARI
Joe Burrow is reaching the peak of his career, and Cincinnati locked up its two top wide receivers in the offseason. Two games at home with scoring upside and a potential high-scoring, fast-paced contest with Miami suggest some part of this offense will be on winning fantasy tickets again in 2025.
Baltimore Ravens – @CIN, NE, @GB
The Ravens had an offensive progression last year in the passing game, and they also have the tools to dominate the time of possession, creating some high-scoring fantasy games for their players. I sense their run game is the better side of their equation late in the year – grinder game vs. the Patriots, and cold weather in Green Bay has a Derrick Henry feel.
Philadelphia Eagles – LV, @WAS, @BUF
As good as the Eagles were last year, they have lost the explosiveness in the passing game over the past two seasons. Jalen Hurts would rather pull the ball down quickly and take what the play gives him on the ground, and Philly soars in the red zone via the run. All three of their matchup could lead to them scoring over 30 points in each game. On the downside, success with the run leads to longer, time-consuming drives.
Detroit Lions – @LAR, PIT, @MIN
I’m a big fan of NFL teams with returning offensive talent, and the Lions check the winning scoring boxes at QB, RB, WR, and TE. Their fantasy tickets came in last season, and they have a winnable scoring schedule from Week 15 to Week 17, even with only one game coming at home.
Los Angeles Rams – DET, @SEA, @ATL
The Rams want to throw the ball and have two stud frontline wideouts. I could see their fantasy playoff matchups being high-scoring, leading to Matthew Stafford averaging over 40 passes. The real question is whether or not he can stay on the field for 17 games.
Dallas Cowboys – MIN, LAC, @WAS
The Cowboys’ offense rides into 2025 off a down season with an unknown identity at running back. Two games at home against teams with offensive talent hint at many throws by Dak Prescott. The Commanders emerged last year and will be a formidable scoring team again this year.
Washington Commanders – @NYG, PHI, DAL
Three division games give the Commander a unique look at their Week 15 to Week 17 matchups. Jayden Daniels wins by land and air, and two contests at home vs. the Eagles and Cowboys will be fun to watch for their fans.
Minnesota Vikings – @DAL, @NYG, DET
The fantasy market won’t know how to grade J.J. McCarthy, making him a wild card in his first year as the Vikings' starting quarterback. He has three stud weapons in the passing game, and dates with Dallas and Detroit scream scoring upside. A road game vs. the Giants could turn into a grinder matchup.
Houston Texans – ARI, LV, @LAC
The Texans tried their best to give C.J. Stroud better passing weapons in 2024, but injuries to wide receivers and a shorter passing window led to a disappointing fantasy year. Houston stayed on the offensive gas this year’s draft, and they have a reasonable fantasy playoff schedule in 2025.
Denver Broncos – GB, JAC, @KC
In a way, the direction of the Broncos’ quarterback last season is what multiple NFL teams hope their franchises can achieve in 2025. Denver played its best offensive ball late in the year, suggesting more progression this year. They have two home games and a late date with the Chiefs, a game they must play well in if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.