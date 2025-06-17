Is Tee Higgins The Best WR2 In Fantasy Football?

Tee Higgins



Yearly Points/Game Rank

- 2024: WR6

- 2023: WR42 (Burrow Injury)

- 2022: WR18

- 2021: WR24



Last Season Weeks 5-17

- 21.5 Fantasy Points/Game



Only WR Better?



Teammate Ja’Marr Chase.



Perfect WR2.



LOCKED IN Top 12 WR IF He Plays 15+ Games. pic.twitter.com/Zux8dA2Kd6