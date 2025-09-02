Tennessee Titans Depth Chart Update: Elic Ayomanor Named WR3 Over Van Jefferson
The Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft threw two darts at the wide receiver position, and it appears they may have landed on one of their throws. Rookie out of Stanford Elic Ayomanor was named as the team's wide receiver three above veteran Van Jefferson on the Titans' latest depth chart. He could be a surprising player of relevance in fantasy in 2025, as well as an extremely intriguing piece in dynasty for years to come.
Elic Ayomanor Fantasy Evaluation
Ayomanor, ever since he arrived in Nashville, has been trending up. He and the number one overall pick from the 2025 Draft, Cam Ward, seem to already have a good connection. They have been connecting regularly through training camp and connected on occasion in some preseason games. Ward has already claimed he thinks they got a steal in drafting Ayomanor. The flashes of talent were definitely there in college, where he most notably had 13 receptions, 294 yards, and three touchdowns against Travis Hunter and Colorado in 2023.
For fantasy right now, Ayomanor should be a player to target in the final round or two of a draft, or if you already drafted, he’d be a great waiver wire pickup before the season starts. When it is all said and done, later in the season, he could be a weekly flex play caliber of player. And yes, the Titans’ offense struggled last season, but with a new QB and several new faces on the offensive unit, it should be no indication of how they perform this season.
2025 Titans’ Offense Evaluation
The Titans' last season were 25th in passing yards per game with 213.0 yards. A lot of that can be summed up to the poor season put together by QB Will Levis. The Titans, who were looking to become a more modern offense after years of rushing the ball down the middle with Derrick Henry, said bye to head coach Mike Vrabel and brought in now second-year head coach Brian Callahan.
Callahan was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-2023. In four out of those five seasons, the Bengals finished inside the top-10 in passing yards per game. He had Joe Burrow in four years of his tenure and trusted him. He had Levis last year and did not trust him at all, and who could blame him? In 12 games, he recorded 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
This season, with the addition of Ward, expect a much more aggressive passing game in TN, with Ayomanor playing a crucial part in it.