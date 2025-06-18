Tennessee Titans Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections

Calvin Ridley had 120 targets in 2024 but only 80 were catchable



#1 Pick Cam Ward



💥64 Receptions

💥1017 Rec Yards

💥15.9 YPR (8th)

💥23.7% Target share

💥26.7 Air Yards/Rec (1st)

💥21 rec of 20+ Yards (3rd)



Expect Borderline WR1 in 2025