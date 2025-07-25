Tennessee Titans Training Camp Storylines: Who Will Emerge As Cam Ward's WR2?
The Tennessee Titans were the worst team in the NFL last season and ended up with the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that pick, they selected Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, who they are hoping can turn this franchise around. There are plenty of stories to watch in Tennessee this summer.
1. Can Cam Ward Turn The Franchise Around After Will Levis’ Season-Ending Injury?
As we already mentioned, Ward was the top pick in this year's draft and by far the best quarterback prospect in his class. That comes with massive expectations. Earlier in the offseason, the coaching staff was pretending that he was going to be in a competition for the starting job with Will Levis, but Levis has now opted for shoulder surgery, and his season is already over. That means the reins are fully in the hands of the rookie. There is no one with any chance of unseating him on that depth chart.
We need to watch how he develops, who his favorite target is, and everything else that comes with a rookie QB. His talent is off the charts, so we know he's going to be a star eventually; however, we don't know if that happens in year one. If he is a star, we also have to find out who else will become a star because he can't do it alone.
2. The Workload Split Between Tony Pollard And Tyjae Spears
We once again have a backfield composed of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears for the Titans this year. We got a pretty good idea that Pollard is the clear-cut RB1 in 2024, but there is still room for Spears to carve out a role as the pass-catcher now that the offense should be improved overall. This is a position battle we want to watch this offseason to make sure it's playing out like we expect before we completely write Spears off.
3. Who Will Emerge In The Wide Receiver Room Beyond Calvin Ridley?
The team signed Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson this offseason to run out there with Calvin Ridley, but those aren't the new additions that we are interested in. Rookies Elic Ayomanor and Ward's favorite target at Miami, Xavier Restrepo, are two rookies we want to follow closely.
Not only are these rookies simply better than Jefferson and Lockett at this point, Ward has built in chemistry with Restrepo and has been talking him up since the NFL Draft. The team probably signed him as an undrafted free agent for that specific reason. A bad 40-time tanked Restrepo's draft stock, but he has Day 2 talent and could end up being PPR gold this season.