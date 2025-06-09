Terry McLaurin Trade Watch: Top NFL Landing Spots For Commanders Wide Receiver
Terry McLaurin is entering a pivotal offseason. With one year remaining on his three-year, $68.2 million extension and a hefty $25.5 million cap hit on the books, the veteran wideout is eyeing what could be his final shot at a big payday as he nears his 30th birthday in September.
Given his consistent production—five straight 1,000-yard seasons despite shaky quarterback play before Jayden Daniels’ arrival—it’s no surprise McLaurin might be growing restless as Washington weighs its next move. Whether the Commanders offer him long-term security or explore a trade, his future is one of the more intriguing storylines heading into the 2025 season.
So, where could McLaurin land if the team decides to move on? Let’s break down a few intriguing destinations that would shake up both NFL rosters and fantasy boards.
Pittsburgh Steelers
If Pittsburgh pulls the trigger on a Terry McLaurin trade, it could light up the AFC. With Aaron Rodgers now in town on a one-year deal and the Steelers in win-now mode, pairing McLaurin with DK Metcalf would instantly supercharge an offense that was sorely lacking firepower behind their WR1. The team shipped George Pickens to Dallas, leaving behind a depth chart topped by gadget receiver Calvin Austin, untested rookie Roman Wilson, and aging veteran Robert Woods—not exactly a dream trio.
Of course, Pittsburgh’s history of avoiding two high-end receiver contracts makes this move a long shot. But with Rodgers in place, rookie Kaleb Johnson ready to lead the backfield, and a championship-caliber defense, the Steelers are clearly all-in. Adding McLaurin—who’s posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons despite subpar QB play—would round out a potentially lethal offense.
For fantasy football managers, a McLaurin-Metcalf combo would push Rodgers toward fringe QB1 territory, especially if he develops a rapport with tight end Pat Freiermuth. McLaurin might lose some target share compared to his status in Washington as Jayden Daniels’ go-to weapon, but he’d remain in the WR2 conversation if he were to land with the Steelers.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are clearly embracing their new smashmouth identity under Jim Harbaugh, landing Najee Harris and drafting bruiser Omarion Hampton to fuel a ground-heavy attack. But let’s be real—Justin Herbert still needs dependable weapons through the air, and outside of Ladd McConkey, the wide receiver room feels a little… empty. Sure, they have Quentin Johnston (yuck!), Mike Williams is back, and the Bolts drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but Williams has durability concerns and the rookies will need time to adjust to the NFL stage.
That’s why Terry McLaurin could be the perfect final piece. He’d instantly give Herbert the true X receiver this offense lacks, allowing McConkey to thrive in the slot while adding another layer to Harbaugh’s evolving playbook.
From a fantasy perspective, McLaurin managers would be doing backflips. Okay, maybe that’s a bit of hyperbole but Herbert boasts one of the best arms in the league and we’ve seen this team produce fantasy fireworks back when Keenan Allen was in the picture. The only real hurdle? Whether L.A. wants to absorb his big contract. But if they’re serious about contending, the fit couldn’t be better.
New York Jets
This landing spot might not light up the fantasy scoreboard like others, but it’s a smart, strategic fit for a Jets team aiming to break through in a competitive AFC East. While Justin Fields isn’t known for his deep-ball prowess, pairing him with Terry McLaurin could stretch defenses and unlock new layers of this offense. Teaming McLaurin with Garrett Wilson would instantly give New York one of the most dynamic receiver duos in the league—and let’s be honest, they desperately need it. With Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard currently jockeying for the WR2 role, the Jets need an upgrade.
Garrett Wilson has long shouldered the burden of being New York’s go-to contested catch guy, but that role hasn’t suited him perfectly—he’s hauled in just 38.1% of contested targets over his career despite heavy volume. McLaurin, on the other hand, thrives in those situations, securing 57.5% of contested balls with remarkable consistency. Letting McLaurin handle the physical jump-ball work would free up Wilson to operate more efficiently in space.
Meanwhile, Wilson’s after-the-catch elusiveness could help cover one of McLaurin’s weaker spots—forcing missed tackles. This swap in responsibilities—McLaurin taking on the physical grabs, Wilson handling the YAC-heavy plays—could create a more explosive and balanced offense, while elevating both receivers and helping Justin Fields in the process.