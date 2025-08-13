Tetairoa McMillan, Calvin Ridley And 2 More Massively Underrated Wide Receivers
All of these wide receivers are great fantasy options, but are falling further than they should in fantasy drafts. For one reason or the other, fantasy owners are overlooking them far too often. These are the most underrated wide receivers in fantasy football.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Few fantasy players get overlooked and disrespected quite like Sutton. He has established himself as the clear WR1 on an ascending offense with a quarterback entering his sophomore season, and no one seems to want anything to do with him. He's currently being drafted as a low-end WR2 as the WR22 overall. Last year, he caught 81 of 135 targets for 1,081 yards and eight TDs. The Broncos didn't do anything to try to find a new WR1 this season, and Bo Nix should be much more efficient right out of the gate this season now that he has a year under his belt.
In 2024, he finished as the WR15, and he should be better this year, not worse. The Denver Broncos are projected to be significantly better than it was heading into last season, and Sutton is still the clear alpha. It's not all volume either. Sutton looked great last season, creating separation and on contested catches. Draft him everywhere you can.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
McMillan is the best wide receiver in the 2025 rookie class. He's been dominating in training camp, looked great in the preseason, and is going to be the clear WR1 for the Carolina Panthers. He's an elite-level player with a young quarterback who was a first-overall pick just two years ago and showed vast improvement last season. Currently, he's being drafted as the WR28; however, he's a lock to finish as at least a WR2. You are getting a steal at his draft price, and you shouldn't be afraid to reach even higher for him.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
All of Ridley's analytic numbers were great last season; he just didn't have a capable quarterback to get him the ball. No wide receiver had more unrecognized air yards. That won't be a problem this season. The Titans drafted former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the kid can sling it. His upside is through the roof this season. A WR1 finish isn't out of the realm of possibilities.
Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
Meyers being drafted as the WR41 is inexplicable. Last year, with wildly incompetent quarterback play, he caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four TDs in 15 games. Despite missing two games, he finished as the WR19 overall.
This year, the Raiders added a better quarterback in Geno Smith and drafted Ashton Jeanty in the first round to draw attention away from the passing attack. In what world should his value plummet to the WR41? We understand that he's not the most exciting player in the world, but that is nuts. We take back what we said about Sutton earlier. This is the most overlooked and disrespected player in fantasy football.