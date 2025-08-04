Tetairoa McMillan or Travis Hunter: Which Rookie is the Smarter Fantasy Play in 2025?
Draft season is heating up, and if you’re looking for that shiny new rookie wide receiver to add some juice to your roster, chances are you’ve got your eye on two names: Tetairoa McMillan and Travis Hunter. Both rookies are loaded with talent, but who gives you the better bang for your fantasy buck in 2025?
Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter
Let’s start with projections. Travis Hunter, an exciting two-position star out of Colorado, landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the second overall pick. According to CBS Sports, he’s expected to make around 66 catches, 970 yards, and five touchdowns as a rookie. These are respectable numbers that reflect both his big-play ability and the uncertainty surrounding his offensive workload.
While he dazzled in college and brought home a trophy case full of awards, including the Heisman and Biletnikoff, his NFL role is still a bit of a mystery. Jacksonville may not want to give him full-time receiver snaps, especially considering the team’s interest in using him on the defense as well.
Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan
On the other hand, Tetairoa McMillan, who goes by “T‑Mac” or "Tet", brings some serious WR1 energy and was drafted 8th overall by the Carolina Panthers. Tet may not have the trophy case that Hunter does, but he's no slouch when it comes to college production. He finished his college career with 213 receptions, over 3,400 yards, and 26 touchdowns at Arizona. Not to mention capping off his senior year with a monstrous 1,319-yard season.
Fantasy analysts are high on McMillan’s potential, especially since he’s walking into a Panthers offense that desperately needs a reliable pass-catcher and plans to feature him immediately. Bryce Young still has something to prove, but if Carolina’s offense takes a step forward, McMillan is the kind of target magnet that could rack up value early and often.
Pros and Cons
So, what are the pitfalls? For Hunter, the biggest red flag is usage. If Jacksonville chooses to limit his offensive snaps or manages his workload to keep him healthy, his fantasy ceiling takes a major hit. He’s dynamic, no doubt, but if he’s only on the field half the time, you can’t rely on him weekly. There’s also the concern that he’s never played a full offensive season, which could affect his durability in a 17-game NFL season.
McMillan’s risk is more traditional. He’s tied to a young quarterback on a rebuilding team. If Bryce Young doesn’t progress, or if the Panthers’ offense stalls again, Tet could struggle to find consistent production. But the opportunity is there, and his projected target share is hard to ignore. Neither of these rookie situations is ideal, but it feels like there's inherently more risk with Hunter.
Final Thoughts
If you want a more stable rookie with a clear path to targets, McMillan is your guy. He’s got WR2 upside right out of the gate and won’t cost you a premium draft pick. If you’re chasing upside and don’t mind rolling the dice, Hunter is the flashier pick, but his week-to-week usage might drive you crazy. For most fantasy managers, McMillan offers the smarter play: volume, dependability, and a real chance to outproduce his ADP.
Travis Hunter might be the more exciting real-life football story, but Tetairoa McMillan is the rookie WR who’s more likely to help you win your fantasy league in 2025.