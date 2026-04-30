The 5 Worst Fantasy Football Offenses For 2026: Which NFL Team Has The Worst Fantasy Options?

The top free agents have been signed, and the 2026 NFL Draft is now behind us. This means most NFL offenses are now complete, and we have a very good idea of how these offenses will look in 2026. Here we are going to rank them. These are the five worst offenses in all of fantasy football heading into the 2026 season.

This one was much harder to narrow down to five than the top five fantasy football offenses.



5. Las Vegas Raiders



The Raiders have some hope and young talent, but most of that young talent is unproven. They drafted Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, but there is still a chance that Kirk Cousins starts the year as the starter. There are still plenty of questions at quarterback.



Everyone has high hopes for Ashton Jeanty, but he disappointed as a rookie. Whether you blame him or the offense doesn't really matter. What matters is that he is more productive moving forward.



Las Vegas has an elite young tight end in Brock Bowers, but their wide receivers are extremely unimpressive, with Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech penciled in as their starters.



4. Cleveland Browns



Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs to the sideline ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) as a flag for holding flies during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns are now loaded with young talent, but they have huge question marks at quarterback, and most of their young players are all potential with nothing proven. This is one of the few teams whose quarterback is still very much up in the air.



We really like second-year running back Quinshon Judkins, but he is recovering from a serious ankle injury, and we haven't seen him back on the field since sustaining it.



Tight end Harold Fannin Jr was a star last season as a rookie, but he has a lot more competition for targets this season after the Browns drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, who join Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond. While we have hope for that WR corps, they are also completely unproven.



3. New York Jets



The Jets' offense is weirder than ever this season. While they are loaded with talent, their offense still projects to be terrible because there are still a ton of questions surrounding the quarterback and offensive line. Don't let anyone tell you that Geno Smith is some sort of big upgrade or an upgrade at all, like we haven't already seen this play out with Geno and the Jets when he wasn't 35 years old and declining.



Breece Hall is a massively talented running back, but has been bogged down by a bad offense, and their incompetent coaching staff insists upon using a committee.



They have added pass-catchers, whether or not they are good, and if they are, they just cannibalize each other, dividing up Smith's 3,000 yards remains to be seen. Garrett Wilson is still expected to be the lead wide receiver, with rookie Omar Cooper Jr hoping to earn the WR2 role. Cooper Jr likely makes Adonai Mitchell an afterthought. Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq will likely do the same to Mason Taylor. The additional weapons could just drag down the already limited value Wilson had, rather than make this a better fantasy offense.



2. Miami Dolphins



Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins decided to destroy and rebuild it this offseason, with a brand-new regime and a complete roster overhaul. Familiar names like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle are all gone.



Their new quarterback will be Malik Willis. He has massive upside, but also has a very small sample size of success. Even if his rushing ability makes him a viable fantasy option, we aren't sure that his arm can sustain a fantasy viable pass-catcher.



De'Von Achane is the best fantasy player on any of the teams listed, which is the only thing keeping them out of the bottom spot. We still expect him to be an elite RB1, especially in PPR formats.



Miami's pass-catchers are, for the most part, a disaster. We are particularly high on rookie Chris Bell, but he's still a third-round rookie coming off a torn ACL. Along with him is no one of note. Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Tutu Atwell could be the starters. Greg Dulcich has some upside at tight end, but no one will be rushing to the draft board to get him.



1. Tennessee Titans



The Titans are the worst offense in fantasy football. We are higher on Cam Ward than most, but he still has a ton to prove, and there are still a ton of questions about his supporting cast.



Tennessee's running backs aren't exciting anybody. Tony Pollard has become a flex option, and Tyjae Spears an afterthought. The addition of Nicholas Singleton is interesting, but doesn't move the needle yet.



They made some additions at wide receiver, including rookie Carnell Tate, but that's putting a lot on a rookie. Wan'Dale Robinson was also a key addition for the Titans; however, on most teams, he would not be a key addition. Other than that, they have Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike. While that's not a great group, the tight ends aren't even worth mentioning.

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