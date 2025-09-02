The Jonathan Taylor Injury That Ruined My Christmas
The date was December 17, 2022. Sleigh bells were ringing, snow was in the air, and my birthday was just four days away. It was a Saturday afternoon, and Week 15 of the NFL season was in full gear. That meant Round 1 of the fantasy football playoffs. I was the heavy favorite to win, and I got to sit and watch my star running back, Jonathan Taylor, take the field. I ordered some drinks and some wings, sat down at the bar, and prepared to dominate my opponent. Life couldn't have been better.
JT Goes Down, Zack Moss Dominates
Then disaster struck. On his first touch of the game, Taylor went down with an injury, and his season was over. He finished the game with a stat line of one catch for 13 yards. I then sat there and watched for three hours as Zack Moss, who was on my bench as a handcuff, rushed for 81 yards in a 36 to 39 overtime shootout between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.
Raheem Mostert Erupts
As if things couldn't get any worse, the late game was my Miami Dolphins taking on our bitter rivals, the Buffalo Bills. I had picked up running back Raheem Mostert as a depth piece on my bench. As I watched my Dolphins lose a heartbreaker 32 - 29 to our division rival in a game that severely damaged our playoff dreams, I also got to watch Mostert rush for 136 yards and add 20 receiving yards on the bench.
Not A Merry Christmas
By the end of the weekend, I had been upset and knocked out of my fantasy playoffs. Despite losing Taylor, it was still a tight game. All I would have needed was 30 yards on the ground. It was a devastating loss and a brutal end to the fantasy season.
It was not a merry Christmas in my house, as I drowned my sorrows in eggnog, watching my fantasy team bounce back with a huge Week 16 after already being eliminated. Christmas night was capped off with another heartbreaking one-score loss for the Dolphins. It is not a Christmas that is remembered fondly in my house.
What If I Could Have Swapped Out Jonathan Taylor For A Bench Piece?
If only I could have swapped out Taylor for one of my other options. Christmas wouldn't have been ruined, and I wouldn't have to pay for years of therapy for my children.
