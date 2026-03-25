The NFL Has Renewed Interest In Odell Beckham Jr But Fantasy Owners Shouldn't

With Odell Beckham Jr playing well in a flag football game about a month after saying he had burned through most of the money he earned in the NFL, there are now rumors of a potential renewed interest in the wide receiver around the NFL.

It's unclear how much the 33-year-old has left in the tank, given that he hasn't been fantasy relevant since 2019. Nevertheless, for some reason, people still seem to care about him as if he'll play any sort of significant role this year after this long stretch of irrelevancy.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter said that a return to the New York Giants "would make some sense." If Beckham is looking for a payday, anyone who will pay him would make sense for him. Why this would make any sense for the Giants, we have no idea.

Adam Schefter on a possible return from Odell Beckham Jr.:



“The Giants would make some sense”



👀👀👀



(via @PatMcAfeeShow, @MarshallGreen_) pic.twitter.com/J4ExAuyKNs — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) March 24, 2026

They traded him away in his prime after the 2018 season, after he became a headache, which was clearly the right move. I guess if they are feeling charitable and want to bring him up as a fourth or fifth option in the passing attack, then sure. Other than that, this serves little purpose.

The 49ers are also a team that has been brought up. It's hard to imagine them bringing in Beckham after signing Mike Evans unless they are trying to build the oldest offense in the NFL.

We wouldn't be surprised if some team brings him into camp to give him a shot, but we would be shocked if he had any real impact on an NFL field in 2026. He hasn't had a real impact in over six years; we doubt he's going to find the fountain of youth now in his mid-30s.

Fantasy Impact

WR Odell Beckham Jr, FA

There isn't going to be any fantasy impact when it comes to Beckham. No matter where he lands, he should not be drafted in fantasy football. If you are the guy who thinks you're a step ahead by drafting him near the end of your draft, then you probably are not very good at fantasy football and need to re-evaluate your approach to the game.

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