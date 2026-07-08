The Perfect 2026 Fantasy Football Half-Point PPR Mock Draft Round 1: Amon-Ra St. Brown Jumps Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Some fantasy football owners like to play in PPR leagues while others play are more traditional and play in standard leagues. However, there is a sweet spot for some fantasy owners who want to land right in the middle. For those owners, they play in 0.5 point PPR leagues. This is the perfect first-round 0.5 point PPR league mock draft.

1.1 RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is the top running back in fantasy football and is our first-overall pick in fantasy drafts this season. His upside is as high anyone in the league, and his floor is the highest of any running back.

1.2 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

With David Montgomery gone in Detroit, expectations are through the roof for Gibbs. There is some concern after how Lions' offensive line looked last season, but not enough concern to drop Gibbs any further than this in this format.

1.3 WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase is our third-overall pick and our top wideout off the board. He has the most impressive combination of volume and big-play upside in all of fantasy football at the position.

1.4 WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua is likely to see the most volume of any wide receiver in the league, but has less big-play ability and touchdown upside compared to Chase. His offseason issues are also a bit of a concern. There is an outside chance that he could face a suspension this season after all his antics.

1.5 RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Last season, Taylor was the best fantasy player in the league until Daniel Jones got hurt and the Colts' offense fell apart. He was a true league winner. With Jones expected to be back a healthy for the start of the season, we are going right back to the well with JT this season.

1.6 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown is our WR3, which is higher than you'll find him in most mock drafts. He has consistently been a top three fantasy wideout and has a more proven track record than Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

1.7 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Speaking of JSN, he comes in right behind St. Brown. Last year was an incredible season. Nevertheless, Sam Darnold is still his quarterback and he could have more target competition this season with Tory Horton, Rashid Shaheed, and Elijah Arroyo potentially seeing expanded roles. He should be great, but we don't view him as a lock to be a top three fantasy wide receiver.

1.8 WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

After being traded to the Patriots, Brown is now my fantasy WR5 overall. He is a perfect fit with Drake Maye and we are willing to bet that he will be a fantasy monster this season.

1.9 WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson is set for a big bounce-back season after enduring a nightmarish quarterback situation last year. Kyler Murray is more than serviceable enough to sustain Jefferson as a fantasy football superstar.

1.10 RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

This will probably be the most polarizing pick in this mock draft. I believe that Hampton is going to be a massive breakout star this season, and I'm willing to draft him with a top 10 pick.

1.11 RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane is probably impacted by how receptions are scored more than any other running back in fantasy football. In this format, he comes in at No. 11, but both his upside and risk could see him with a very different finish whether that be good or bad.

1.12 RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Cook finishes out our first-round mock draft. He's a safe, reliable option who has proven that he can pile up yards in touchdowns in a high-end Bills offense. He has been fantasy gold since their offensive coordinator change two seasons ago.

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