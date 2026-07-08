The Perfect 2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Mock Draft: Caleb Williams Climbs The Rankings Into The First Round

There are different ways to play fantasy football. One of the more popular formats is Superflex. In Superflex leagues, each team has the option to start a second quarterback in a flex spot. This turns the rankings on its head because quarterbacks hold significantly more value. This is our perfect first-round mock draft for 12-team Superflex leagues.

1. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has been the top fantasy quarterback for multiple years now and we don't see that changing this season. If anything, he has created a bigger gap between him and everyone else. His goal-line rushing ability puts him over as the top option in Superflex leagues.

2. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Despite having a massive drop off last season, Jackson still comes in at No. 2. His athleticism at the position is still unmatched, and he has elite upside in an offense that also features Derrick Henry for opposing defenses to worry about.

3. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye is coming off a huge breakout sophomore season, which ended with him falling just shy of winning his first NFL MVP. He has a big arm and brings rushing value as well. Now that he has AJ Brown to throw the ball to, he should only get better this season.

4. QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside and a defense that forces the team to score to keep up, Burrow has massive upside for a quarterback who doesn't bring much value with his legs. The concern here is health, but when healthy, Burrow is an elite fantasy option with record-setting upside when it comes to passing yards and touchdowns.

5. QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

After an injury plagued second professional season, Daniels will look to bounce back and be the fantasy star he was as a rookie. His dual-threat ability make him a special fantasy option with huge upside. There is a significant tier drop after Daniels.

6. RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is our first non-quarterback off the board. He is the best fantasy running back in the league with the highest floor and huge upside. In non-Superflex leagues, he would be the top pick.

7. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs comes in just behind Robinson and has even more upside now that David Montgomery has been traded to the Houston Texans. However, he isn't quite as safe as Robinson. We still have some concerns about the Lions' offense without Ben Johnson running it.

8. WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase is our WR1 overall. There isn't another wide receiver in the league who can match his combination of volume and big-play ability. At his best, Chase is the best wide receiver in fantasy football.

9. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua has had a troubling offseason and could potentially face a suspension for his behavioral issues. We don't think he will, but it is a possibility that we have to consider. Still, his volume is great enough that he still comes in as the WR2 overall behind only Chase.

10. QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

We have Prescott higher than most, but we expect him to have a monster season. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at his disposal, he might have the best wide receiver duo in the league to throw the ball to in a pass-heavy attack.

11. QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts could take a step back this season without AJ Brown, after already seemingly taking a step back. However, the Eagles did draft impressive rookie prospect Makai Lemon to help fill the void. With the tush push still in play, his fantasy upside is still extremely high because of all the rushing touchdowns.

12. QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams sneaks into the first round in the final slot. His value is still a bit speculative, but he has shown his upside in the Bears' offense and their is a tier drop after him. With the last pick in the first round, you are getting QB1 overall upside in a rising star.

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