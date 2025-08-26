The Perfect Fantasy Draft From Pick 1.03: Bijan Robinson and Tee Higgins Lead the Way
Drafting at the No.3 spot in a points per reception mock fantasy draft should start with one of the top running backs in the game. In this case, Bijan Robinson was right there for the taking and his 72 receptions from last season and workload outlook made him the pick over Jahmyr Gibbs, who had David Montgomery taking away some scoring potential.
Robinson enters his third NFL season and should continue his prolific production in an Atlanta Falcons offense that could take strides and improve in 2025.
Round 2: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Although the Bengals have Ja’Marr Chase as their first wide receiver, as well as fantasy’s consensus overall top pick, Higgins has major touchdown potential with Joe Burrow throwing to him, and perhaps the games top No. 2. Wide outs flew off the board, and the wait was tough, but Higgins should score as a top 15 fantasy receiver in 2025.
Round 3: Chase Brown, RB Cincinnati Bengals
Some may frown on selecting a receiver and running back on the same team this early in the process, but Chase Brown owns that backfield with limited competition, so he could build on his 12th ranked PPR production from last season. With only 341 career touches, Brown has plenty of gas in the tank, and gives this team a pair of top 10 potential running backs.
Round 4: Courtland Sutton, WR Denver Broncos
Coming off his best career year last season, Courtland Sutton excelled with Bo Nix at quarterback and finished with 81 receptions and 1,081 yards as well as eight touchdowns. He finished 2024 as the 10th ranked PPR receiver and he and Nix should continue where they left off. Sutton and Nix hooked up for five scores in last season’s final six games.
Round 5: Omarion Hampton, RB Los Angeles Chargers
The rookie is a beast of a runner and holds a current average draft position of 35 in PPR leagues according to FantasyPros.com. The trio of Robinson, Brown and Hampton makes for a triple-threat of top 15 potential scoring running backs.
Round 6: Tetairoa McMillian, WR Carolina Panthers
The 8th overall pick in last April’s NFL Draft, Tetairoa McMillian enters the league as the Carolina Panthers top target for Bryce Young. The duo should find immediate success from a fantasy perspective, as Young had a hot end to last season, and McMillian is a highlight reel waiting to happen.
Round 7: Bo Nix, QB Denver Broncos
Falling perfectly in the lap in the 7th round, the stacking of Bo Nix and Sutton was too good to pass up. As a rookie, he threw for 29 touchdowns and 3,775 yards, and those numbers can improve in year two. He added 430 rushing yards and another four scores on the ground.
Round 8: Tucker Kraft, TE Green Bay Packers
Tucker Kraft had a sneaky good season in 2024 and finished as the 10th leading fantasy scoring tight end in PPR leagues. He took a major leap from his 2023 rookie year to last season, and that trend should continue with his rapport with quarterback Jordan Love.
Round 9: Jordan Mason, RB Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Mason enters year one in Minnesota and could be a version of what David Montgomery is in Detroit. The difference is, Mason could outgain and outperform Aaron Jones, who is the current RB1 for the Vikings. A tremendous value as an RB4 for a fantasy team.
Round 10 and Beyond
The goal here was all upside potential, and rookies led the way, such as Tampa Bay wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is in a terrific spot for immediate production. Next up was another rookie in Washington’s Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who was perhaps this summer's greatest spike in value at the position. His performance was enough to make the Commanders trade Brian Robinson Jr.
The 12th and 13th pick was another stack with a pair of New England Patriots. Another second year signal-caller on the rise, and in a new system with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Drake Maye makes for a quality fantasy backup to Nix. Wide receiver DeMario Douglas could be a spot starter as a WR4 on this fantasy roster, and he improved across the board from his 2023 rookie campaign to last season.
The 14th round was time for a team defense, and the Houston Texans finished as a top-five group in 2024. Rounding out the draft were a few more rookies with major upside in another running back darling from the preseason in the Miami Dolphins’ Ollie Gordon II. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Dont’e Thornton, who could creep up to the team’s top-end target or at least be their second option.