The Perfect Fantasy Football 12-Team PPR First Round Mock Draft: Omarion Hampton Cracks The Top 10

Fantasy football is in full swing, and drafts are taking place just about every day now. Here we are going to take a look at the perfect first round of a 12-team PPR fantasy football draft.

The Perfect Fantasy Football 12-Team PPR First Round Mock Draft

1.1 Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson has been our top pick all offseason, and nothing has changed. He's the best running back in fantasy football and has a high floor to go along with his high ceiling. If you get that coveted top pick, it should be Bijan.

1.2 Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase comes in at the second pick for us. He is our clear and distant fantasy WR1, and we are also willing to take him ahead of any running back other than Robinson.

1.3 Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs is a popular first-overall pick in many fantasy drafts this season. It makes sense too. He is an uber-talented back, and with David Montgomery gone, he could be looking at a bell-cow workload.

However, that offense didn't look the same without Ben Johnson last season, and the offensive line struggled. His yards per carry dropped from 5.6 to 5.0, and it's not a sure thing that Isiah Pacheco won't step into a similar workload to what Montgomery handled in Detroit. Gibbs is a tremendous pick, just not top two for us.

1.4 Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua is clinging to this 1.4 spot. He is now dealing with a core injury, which tends to linger, to go along with his off-field antics and potential looming suspension. There is a real chance he begins to fall very soon depending on any breaking news we get on the problematic wideout.

1.5 Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor was the best running back in fantasy football and in the NFL until his quarterback, Daniel Jones, got hurt last, and things fell apart in Indy. We have seen him be a league-winner, and he has everything you want in a high-end RB1.

1.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

This could be a bit controversial, but we have St. Brown as the sixth-overall pick. He has consistently finished as the WR3 overall in fantasy football, and we are rolling with his talent and consistency over JSN's breakout 2025 campaign.

1.7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

This is lower than you'll find JSN in most drafts, but we just believe that St. Brown is a better wide receiver, and would like to see JSN do it for another year before we take him ahead of St. Brown.

1.8 De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane does come with some risk in the Miami offense, but his upside is also through the roof. He could legitimately lead this team in targets to go along with his near bell-cow role in the backfield. Let's also not forget that he's one of the most explosive players in the league.

1.9 AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Brown and Drake Maye fit perfectly together. Once he was traded to the Patriots, we bumped Brown up to our WR5 overall.

1.10 Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

This is the player fantasy owners will likely be most surprised to see in Round 1, but we are projecting him for a massive breakout season. He has the upside to finish as the fantasy RB1 overall.

1.11 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

We are confident that Jefferson will bounce back this season with Kyler Murray replacing JJ McCarthy as the team's starting quarterback. There is a chance that he ends up being a steal this late.

1.12 Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London sneaks his way into the first round. Many seem to be concerned about Tua Tagovailoa being his starting quarterback, but we have seen Tua sustain two WR1s in one season and have Tyreek Hill on pace for one of the greatest wide receiver seasons of all-time if not for a late-season ankle injury.

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