The Top Sleeper From Every Round Of Your Fantasy Football Draft Based On ADP: Jaylen Waddle Will Be A Steal

The key to having a successful fantasy draft is maximizing fantasy value by expertly navigating ADP. We are going to go through a full 16-round draft and pick a sleeper in every round.

Obviously, there are no real sleepers early in drafts, so we will go with players who should be going higher in some of the early rounds. These are the biggest fantasy football sleepers in every round of the fantasy draft based on their current ADP.

Round 1

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor is currently going off the board as the ninth-overall pick. If Daniel Jones doesn't get hurt last season, he could be in the conversation for being the first-overall pick this season. It wouldn't be the first time. He could end up being a league-winner late in Round 1.

Round 2

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice is currently being drafted as the last pick in the second round. He is only available that late because people are concerned about his off-field antics. If he had been a model citizen throughout his career, he'd probably be a first-round pick.

Round 3

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

McBride is the best tight end in fantasy football. If people want to draft Brock Bowers ahead of him in Round 2, good for them. I'll happily steal McBride in Round 3.

Round 4

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

This is our first real sleeper. Waddle is going in Round 4, and we believe you could be getting fringe WR1 value with this pick.

Round 5

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Judkins is going to see a ton of volume and sounds like he's going to be fully recovered from his leg injury from 2025. We expect him to be an absolute steal in Round 5.

Round 6

WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

There were a lot of strong sleeper options in Round 5, not so much in this round. We went with Harrison. Most fantasy owners have believed that he is loaded with upside, but just hasn't been able to reach it for whatever the reason might be.

With a new coaching staff in Arizona, this could finally be his breakout year. His back is also up against the wall. If he struggles again this season, it could do irreparable damage to his career.

Round 7

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce is a wide receiver I have been extremely high on this offseason. Unfortunately, injury concerns have cooled his hype down a bit. I am now more in on him than ever at this price. Assuming health, he has high-end WR2 upside this season.

Round 8

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Reed is a talented wide receiver, and has been a bit forgotten about due to multiple injuries last season that left him extremely limited. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks now gone, Tucker Kraft returning from a torn ACL, and Christian Watson having a lengthy injury history, we expect Reed to have a huge role in the passing attack this season.

Round 9

TE Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

Fannin should lead the Browns in targets this season and has the upside to finish as the fantasy TE1 overall. It's rare you can find that kind of value in Round 9.

Round 10

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

We are projecting Mason to be the top fantasy running back in Minnesota this season. Finding an NFL RB1 in a potentially great offense is nearly impossible to do in Round 10, but Mason could be the exception.

Round 11

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely is a tight end I have been a bit hesitant on this season, because I also like Theo Johnson. However, with recent reports that Malik Nabers has undergone another procedure on his knee and could be in danger of missing the first month of the season, the door is open for Likely to be an elite high-volume tight end early in the season and perhaps beyond.

Round 12

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis's athleticism and rushing ability gives him high-end upside. If he has truly developed as a passer and looks how he looked last year in Green Bay throwing the ball, he's almost a lock to be a QB1 this season.

Round 13

WR Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

We are projecting Nailor to be the WR1 in Las Vegas this season. It may be a bad WR corps, but he should still be the top option on the outside on an NFL team. If Fernando Mendoza is even decent, Nailor should have a valuable role.

Round 14

RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Dobbins missing an extended portion of the season has become less of a matter of if, but a matter of when. Coleman is built to handle a bell-cow role and we expect him to be the Broncos' RB1 by the end of the season. RJ Harvey will have a limited pass-catching role, nevertheless, he's not built for a heavy workload and wasn't as strong of a prospect as Coleman.

Round 15

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Williams isn't a prospect we were overly high on, but as of now, he looks locked into a starting role in Washington, opposite an aging Terry McLaurin coming off the worst season of his career, which was also marred by injuries. If McLaurin is declining, Williams could end up being Jayden Daniels' top target.

Round 16

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

With Round 16 being our last round here, we did this one a bit differently. We just went with one guy that we think you should consider grabbing from the field with the last pick in your draft, not someone whose ADP is in the range of a 16th round pick. Bell will be the Dolphins WR1 by Thanksgiving and he has a skillset similar to AJ Brown.

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