Three Must-Have Dynasty Football Deep Sleepers
As dynasty startup season heats up, fantasy football managers know the key to long-term success often lies in uncovering hidden gems before they break out. While the early-round picks like Ashton Jeanty and Ja’Marr Chase often get the spotlight, it’s the late-round sleepers who can prove to be the difference makers like the Bucky Irving’s and the Bo Nix’s of the world. But we’re going even deeper than that. Here are three very under-the-radar players who could deliver serious value in dynasty formats.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
After a productive four-year stint at Alabama State—where he amassed nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards, 14 touchdowns, and 29 receptions over 31 games—Jacory Croskey-Merritt made waves with a transfer to New Mexico. There, he absolutely erupted in 2023, piling up 1,190 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging an eye-popping 6.3 yards per carry. A brief stop at Arizona followed, where he played just one game due to eligibility issues. Still, he turned just 13 touches into 106 yards and a score—showcasing efficiency that couldn’t be ignored. He capped off his college journey with a dominant performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, taking home MVP honors after torching the defense for 97 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries.
Despite speculation that Washington would address their backfield early in the draft, the Commanders waited until the final round to snag one of its biggest hidden gems. Croskey-Merritt could end up being the steal of their entire draft class. With Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler offering limited explosiveness last season—and quarterback Jayden Daniels pacing the team with 891 rushing yards—it’s clear this offense is hungry for a dynamic ground-game contributor. Enter Croskey-Merritt, a powerful yet elusive back with a nose for the end zone. He’s a perfect late-round flyer in dynasty leagues and could make noise in a revamped Commanders offense that promises plenty of scoring under Daniels’ tenure.
RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
Justice Hill continues to earn the trust of the Ravens' coaching staff, carving out a steady role even as Derrick Henry commands the lion’s share of backfield work. Hill’s agility and receiving chops give him weekly fantasy appeal—particularly in game scripts where Baltimore is forced to throw. In fact, last season, Hill finished just outside of RB3 territory (RB37) after posting 228 rushing yards and one touchdown on 47 carries, while chipping in 42 receptions, 383 receiving yards, and three additional trips to the end zone via the pass. While he’s not a plug-and-play replacement for Henry, any injury to the veteran workhorse would likely trigger a noticeable uptick in Hill’s workload.
Yes, Keaton Mitchell lurks in the background, but his torn ACL casts a long shadow over his immediate outlook. Given the physical mileage on Henry and the unpredictable nature of running back health, Hill’s path to increased opportunity isn’t just a long shot—it’s plausible. Whether as a depth piece with upside or a strategic trade chip, Hill deserves to be on your radar.
WR Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions
Detroit’s bold move up in the third round to snatch Isaac TeSlaa in the 2025 NFL Draft sent a clear message: they see star potential in the towering 6’4”, 214-pound playmaker. With a blazing 4.43 speed, TeSlaa blends rare athleticism with prototypical size—an enticing combination for fantasy managers hunting value in dynasty leagues. He joins a Lions offense brimming with firepower, slotting in alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. He has a shot to leapfrog veterans Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond on the depth chart in Year 1, but even if he doesn’t, both of those guys are free agents in 2026, opening up a vacancy in one of the league’s most potent aerial attacks.
Though his college stat sheet at Arkansas was modest (just 896 receiving yards over two seasons), TeSlaa boasts a flawless drop rate. Often flying under the radar, the rookie is a high-upside stash who is worth a dart throw late in drafts.