Thursday Night Football NFL DFS Rookie Watch: Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue
The 2025 NFL season is finally here, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles will raise their 2024 championship banner as they welcome their NFC East rivals, and between both teams, one rookie stands out as a potential fantasy and prop play.
Dallas running back Jaydon Blue was a big-play threat any time he touched the football while in college at Texas. In his three seasons with the Longhorns, he averaged 5.4 yards per rushing attempt and 9.0 yards per reception. He scored 18 total touchdowns, with 11 being on the ground and seven via the pass.
He had a very productive junior season in 2024 with 730 rushing yards and eight scores while adding 42 receptions, 368 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. The Cowboys selected him in last April’s NFL Draft in the fifth round with the 149th overall pick.
Could Blue Emerge as the Cowboys Lead Running Back?
During training camp and through the preseason, Blue was impressive and immediately created a stir that he could soon lead the Dallas backfield. Ahead of him going into the summer were veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, and that remained the case when the Cowboys released their initial depth chart.
While Blue showed instant promise during camp, he was slowed down a bit by a low-ankle injury, but he is not listed on the Week 1 injury list and should be active against the Eagles Thursday night.
During the last few weeks of fantasy drafting, Blue had an average draft position of 134 in standard leagues and 139 in point per reception formats. He should be rostered in all formats but as for a TNF start or sit, tonight could be a time to wait and see how Dallas utilizes their trio of runners.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings, DFS Costs and Prop Options for Blue
Blue is currently ranked as RB52 according to FantasyPros.com, while Williams is RB33 and Sanders is RB58. While each doesn’t scream a starting spot for fantasy managers, Blue could be a sneaky DFS start on DraftKings contests, with him costing just $5,000. Williams will cost you $5,400, and Sanders $4,000.
In the world of prop plays, Blue has enticing odds at +750 for an anytime score, and his first touchdown scorer pays +4500. His two-plus TD odds are an astronomical +11000. Clearly, a long shot across these plays, Blue’s homerun ability could make it a fun, low-risk, high-reward gamble for the NFL’s opening night.