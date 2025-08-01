Who Wins This Tight End ADP Battle: Evan Engram Or David Njoku?
If you're staring at the tight ends on your draft cheat sheet and thinking “I’m flipping a coin,” you’re not alone. Evan Engram and David Njoku are neck-and-neck, but there’s a reason to favor one pickup over the other depending on your strategy.
Evan Engram
Evan Engram just signed a two-year, $23M contract with Denver under Sean Payton in a rebounding offense. Despite missing much of 2024 due to injuries (hamstring, torn labrum), there's still an argument to be made that he'll be a target machine. Engram ranked 5th in targets per route run and 3rd in target share in previous seasons.
Fans on Reddit aren't quite sold yet. The forums are littered with opposing opinions, but one thing is for sure: most fantasy football managers think that Engram does have the potential to finish as a top 5 tight end in 2025.
Engram could get there, target wise. He's definitely a good fit with Nix's style of play. But his lack of size at the position and the injuries it constantly causes him would probably make it difficult for him to get there.- Reddit User, TheGeldedAge
Go with Engram if you're looking for upside that beats his ADP. He's an early smart pick if you believe that Payton’s offense and the improving Broncos backfield give him more targets than last year’s low bar. His ADP puts him one round above where he’s mostly being drafted now, so he's a definite value.
Evan Engram's ADP sits around Pick 87–96 (TE8‑9 range).
David Njoku
David Njoku has reliable hands despite the Cleveland Browns' revolving-door QB situation. He has thrived with multiple signal-callers, averaging more fantasy output when he's not receiving passes from Deshaun Watson.
While he did miss some time in 2024 with ankle, hamstring, and knee issues, Njoku ranks alongside Engram in several consensus tier charts from top analysts. Draft Sharks flags Njoku as a "Medium Injury Risk" and projects 1.4 games missed in 2025.
I think I like Njoku at his current ADP. He checks the most important TE box for me: a clear path to being a top-2 target for his team.- Reddit User, wavnebee
Go with Njoku if you value repeatable reliability. He’s the safer floor play. Even if the QB situation remains shaky, he still remains fantasy-relevant. This is great for balanced rosters or when you’re choosing between upside vs consistency, which is exactly what we have in the battle between Njoku and Engram.
Final Thoughts
In the 2025 ADP showdown, Evan Engram is being drafted slightly ahead of David Njoku. Analysts, especially those tracking Payton’s influence and Engram’s volume profile, think Engram may outperform his draft cost if he stays healthy and gels in Denver. Meanwhile, Njoku offers more stability and consistent production, all at a slightly cheaper price.
So, are we talking sleeper steal or safe comeback? Engram gives you both if things click. Njoku gives you peace of mind and dependable production.