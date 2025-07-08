Titans Rookie Elic Ayomanor Emerges As Long-Term Dynasty Football Sleeper
Elic Ayomanor enters his rookie year with an intriguing blend of size, speed, and back-to-back productive college seasons. While he likely won’t make an immediate fantasy impact in 2025, he’s a developmental talent worth tracking in dynasty leagues.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
Over the past two seasons, Ayomanor was a productive wide receiver in the Cardinals' starting lineup. He missed his freshman season due to a torn ACL, followed by 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns while gaining 16.3 yards per catch.
Regression in Stanford’s offense and a move to the ACC led to shorter catches (13.2 yards) with a similar opportunity (63/831/6) last season. Ayomanor gained over 100 yards in three matchups (7/102, 4/108/1, and 10/109).
He brings an interesting combination of speed (4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) and size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the Titans. Ayomanor has a feel for creating space out of his breaks despite lacking quickness, but he does give some tells on certain plays, allowing a defender to read his next move. He wins in tight coverage and has the tools to become a more physical wide receiver.
His hands are in question coming into the NFL. Ayomanor works hard, which invites more development in his game. He has the tools to play in the slot or on the outside.
Elic Ayomanor Fantasy Football Outlook
I don’t expect Ayomanor to carve out a playable fantasy role this year, but his foundation skill set may be a winning piece to this developing offense down the road. He does have some downside risk due to his previous knee issue, which is why Tennessee drafted him in the fourth round this year.