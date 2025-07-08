Fantasy Sports

Titans Rookie Elic Ayomanor Emerges As Long-Term Dynasty Football Sleeper

Elic Ayomanor brings size, speed, and potential to the Titans, but he’s unlikely to have fantasy value in 2025, though he has value in Dynasty formats.

Shawn Childs

Tennessee Titans wider receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Tennessee Titans wider receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Elic Ayomanor enters his rookie year with an intriguing blend of size, speed, and back-to-back productive college seasons. While he likely won’t make an immediate fantasy impact in 2025, he’s a developmental talent worth tracking in dynasty leagues.

Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

Over the past two seasons, Ayomanor was a productive wide receiver in the Cardinals' starting lineup. He missed his freshman season due to a torn ACL, followed by 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns while gaining 16.3 yards per catch. 

Regression in Stanford’s offense and a move to the ACC led to shorter catches (13.2 yards) with a similar opportunity (63/831/6) last season. Ayomanor gained over 100 yards in three matchups (7/102, 4/108/1, and 10/109).

He brings an interesting combination of speed (4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) and size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the Titans. Ayomanor has a feel for creating space out of his breaks despite lacking quickness, but he does give some tells on certain plays, allowing a defender to read his next move. He wins in tight coverage and has the tools to become a more physical wide receiver. 

His hands are in question coming into the NFL. Ayomanor works hard, which invites more development in his game. He has the tools to play in the slot or on the outside. 

Elic Ayomanor Fantasy Football Outlook

I don’t expect Ayomanor to carve out a playable fantasy role this year, but his foundation skill set may be a winning piece to this developing offense down the road. He does have some downside risk due to his previous knee issue, which is why Tennessee drafted him in the fourth round this year.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL