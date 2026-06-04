Top 5 Landing Spots For Kayshon Boutte After Patriots Trade For AJ Brown

With the New England Patriots acquiring AJ Brown via trade and signing Romeo Doubs in free agency, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has expressed his desire to be traded elsewhere. Last season, Boutte emerged as their second target on the outside, opposite of Stefon Diggs.

Kayshon Boutte wants to be traded from the Patriots after they acquired AJ Brown, per @AdamSchefter.



Boutte will no longer be a full-time starter in New England after they brought aboard Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason. pic.twitter.com/KPbhnVChRU — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 3, 2026

There are a number of wide receiver-needy teams who could look to acquire the explosive wideout. These are the top landing spots for Boutte if the Patriots decide to trade him to a team where he can have a shot at earning a larger role.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins moved on from both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason, and didn't do much to replace them as far as signing veterans in free agency goes. Currently, their projected starters are Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Tutu Atwell. While they do have some talented third-round rookies behind them, Boutte could and most likely would earn a starting job if he were traded to Miami.

Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin is the only locked-in starting wide receiver in Washington. Behind him on their depth chart are third-round rookie Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, and Dyami Brown. Boutte could go to Washington and immediately step in as their WR2 behind McLaurin. If the Commanders don't end up landing Brandon Aiyuk, Boutte would be a fine consolation prize.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis needs a third wide receiver to play alongside Alec Pierce and Josh Downs in three-wide receiver sets. Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and rookie Deion Burks are their current third options. Boutte would be a significant upgrade for this wide receiver room. This could be the best of both worlds for Boutte, with the Colts also being a possible playoff contender.

New York Giants

The Giants are in dire need of wide receivers after signing Juju Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios, and the walking corpse of Odell Beckham Jr this week. Injury concerns surrounding Malik Nabers could be causing panic in New York. Behind Nabers, they have Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin, Darnell Mooney, and Malachi Fields. That is a group that Boutte can compete with and earn a starting job.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas had one of the worst WR corps in the league last season, and their big offseason move was signing Jalen Nailor. If they were to acquire Boutte, he could give their passing attack a much-needed boost. He would only have to overtake either Tre Tucker or Jack Bech to earn a starting job.

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