Top Fantasy Football Stars In Contract Years: Jonathan Taylor Could Be Playing His Final Season With The Colts

NFL players in the final year of their contract often have huge fantasy seasons because they have the extra motivation to get paid coming off a great season. These are the top contract-year players who could have big fantasy seasons in 2026.



QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings



2026 will be a make-or-break year for Murray. He needs to play well in Minnesota this season, and we believe he will.

This was an ideal landing spot for the embattled quarterback, where head coach Kevin O'Connell will get the most out of him, or at least give him the best opportunity to succeed. It also helps that he has no real competition at quarterback. Don't be shocked if he finishes as a QB1 with upside this season.



RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts



Taylor is great, so he was going to be great regardless of his contract situation. Still just 27 years old, last season, Taylor totaled 1,963 yards from scrimmage and scored 20 touchdowns. His road to improving is Daniel Jones being healthy and running the offense competently, not heading into a contract season.



RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears



Swift is an interesting situation because he has had an up-and-down career, and also has Kyle Monangai waiting in the wings to potentially take his job. However, we also know that Ben Johnson likes to deploy a two-running-back system. While Swift will be looking to have a monster year, he could also see a decrease in volume with Monangai emerging. We do expect him to take a slight step back this season due to Monangai handling a larger role.



RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans



Pollard is likely playing in his final season with the Tennessee Titans at 29 years old. They may have already brought in his replacement when they drafted Nicholas Singleton in the 2026 NFL Draft. We expect Pollard to start the season out strong, which should help him get a nice new contract in 2027, but he could also begin to be phased out by Singleton later in the season, especially if it looks like the team is out of the playoff picture.



WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys



Pickens is the player who could be the most impacted by the franchise tag. He's been accused of giving lackluster effort at times throughout his career, but this will be the year when he makes his money.

This opportunity will not come back around for a 25-year-old wide receiver, and he definitely knows that. We expect him to have another monster season with the Cowboys and secure the bag, as long as his season isn't marred by soft-tissue injuries due to a lengthy holdout.



TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions



LaPorta is coming off a back injury and is not expected to be back in Detroit following this season. There have even been rumors swirling this offseason that he could be traded at some point.

He is going to be out there looking to prove he is healthy and as good as he's ever been at 25 years old. If he is fully healthy, we expect him to do just that; however, back injuries are concerning, and we will be following his health closely throughout the offseason.

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