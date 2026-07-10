Top Landing Spots For Jonnu Smith To Help Him Climb The Fantasy Football Rankings As A Tight End Sleeper

The vast majority of fantasy-relevant NFL free agents have already found a home, however, there are still a few of them left on the market. One of those free agents who are still available is former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith.

Smith is coming off a year in which he was essentially irrelevant for fantasy purposes with the Steelers, after a massive breakout star with the Miami Dolphins the year before. Despite catching just 38 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns last season, he is just one season removed from catching 88 of 11 targets for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

His decline last year looked to be caused by the team and situation much more than some sort of physical decline. Even with Smith now being 30 years old, he is still an impressive high-level athlete. With the right landing spot, he could be in line for a big breakout season. These are the top landing spots for Jonnu Smith and how it could impact his fantasy value.

Top Jonnu Smith Landing Spots

Denver Broncos

The best possible landing spot for Smith, which makes all the sense in the world, is the Broncos. Evan Engram was supposed to be that great athletic tight end that Sean Payton had been looking for in Denver.

That clearly didn't work out, but it opens the door for Smith to step in on a one or two-year deal, while they look to get Justin Joly up to speed to be their tight end of the future. This is a perfect fit for all parties involved, aside from Engram, and could be fantastic for Smith's fantasy value. He would immediately jump back into the TE2 conversation with this move.

Miami Dolphins

He could also go back to Miami where he was so successful. However, the Dolphins are the same team only by name. We can't expect him to be in a similar system or situation as he was before.

Nevertheless, they are a team desperate for pass-catchers. Smith could go there and have a legitimate shot to be their top target in the passing attack. That would skyrocket his upside, even if it comes with risk in a potentially terrible passing attack.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina is another landing spot where he could immediately step in as the starter. We do like Ja'Tavion Sanders, but he has not established himself as an NFL starter yet in his first two seasons. There are some quarterback concerns with Bryce Young, and we don't know how many targets the position will see in that offense, nonetheless, he would creep into the sleeper conversation with this landing spot.



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