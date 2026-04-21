Top Landing Spots For Jordyn Tyson In The 2026 NFL Draft: He Could Help Take Lamar Jackson To The Next Level

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin in just two days on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One of the big offensive stars expected to be drafted on Night 1 is Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Tyson is one of the big three wideouts expected to be selected in the top half of the first round on Thursday. While he was always in the top tier of this rookie class, his stock has continued to climb as of late. These are the top landing spots for Tyson in this week's NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders

Washington is definitely in the market for a wide receiver. Deebo Samuel is no longer under contract, and McLaurin will be 31 years old this season and is coming off the worst year of his career. McLaurin also dealt with injuries.

While there is a chance you can chalk up a lot of McLaurin's struggles to a holdout last summer, he might also just be getting old. Either way, this team is going to need another weapon both for this season and long-term. Pairing Tyson with a young stud quarterback like Jayden Daniels could set their offense up to be dynamic for years to come.

New York Giants

After trading star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants now have two top 10 picks, including the 10th overall pick, which they acquired in that trade. That's the pick they could use to select Tyson and get Jaxson Dart another weapon on the outside. Tyson and Malik Nabers could form a dangerous combination.

That trade was a fantastic move for the Giants and opens up a ton of options for them in the first round. Wide receiver clearly isn't their biggest need, but now they have the flexibility to address a dire need and add Tyson to make their offense more dynamic.

Baltimore Ravens

Since coming into existence, the Ravens have done a great job drafting talent. However, their one blind spot has been wide receivers. They just can't draft the position for whatever reason.

Because of that, they have been unable to get Lamar Jackson a true WR1 at any point in his career. Tyson is a perfect fit for Jackson. Having a big outside receiver who can consistently win contested catches could help take Jackson and their offense to the next level.

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