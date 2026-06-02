Top Remaining NFL Free Agent Skill Players: Do They Have Any Fantasy Football Upside?

The National Football League has 32 teams, with 53-man rosters set by the end of August. For everyone to find a home will be difficult, especially for older players towards the end of their careers. Currently, many big names remain out there unsigned, including Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Keenan Allen. In due time, they are all likely to find a home, but where and to what level of fantasy football productivity can they deliver?

WR, Tyreek Hill

Top Landing Spots: Chiefs, Steelers, Chargers

Hill has been among the NFL's best skill players over the past decade. He now looks to return after a torn-up knee he suffered early in the 2025 season. To expect Hill to be back to his normal self would be to ask a lot. However, he can still add value when, and if healthy, as a boom-or-bust player. Teams await a cleaner bill of health before they look to ink the veteran wide receiver. His fantasy football value is yet to be decided.

WR, Stefon Diggs

Top Landing Spots: Rams, Chiefs, Ravens

The 32-year-old Diggs still has football in his gas tank. He had 85 receptions and over 1,000 yards in 2026. Teams await the outcome of Diggs' legal battle, and he is equally focused on that matter for now. Soon enough, Diggs will join an NFL team and surely be a starter on whichever team he becomes a part of. When signed on any given team, he is fully capable of being a WR2, pending that team's depth chart. Further analysis will be provided once that team is determined.

WR, Deebo Samuel

Top Landing Spots: Ravens, Chiefs, Raiders

It seems that Samuel could be near the end of his NFL career. However, he is still just 30 years old. In 2025, Samuel had 727 yards with the Commanders with 5 touchdowns. A team will be able to use Samuel, but more as a gadget playing WR3 than as anything of high-level fantasy value. He would be a bench stash in most scenarios.

WR, Keenan Allen

Top Landing Spots: Chargers, Rams, Cowboys

The 34-year-old wideout tries to live on in the NFL, and it appears that, by far, the team would be the Chargers amid a consecutive-year return to the team that drafted him. Allen had 777 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025. A year later, his production would only further dip, especially with Tre' Harris primed for a bigger role as a second-year WR3 on the team. Allen might be undrafted in most standard fantasy football formats.

RB, Austin Ekeler

Top Landing Spots: Commanders, Chiefs, Chargers

There is certainly a chance that Ekeler is un-rostered before the 2026 NFL season. If anyone adds the veteran running back, he will be a minority player and a utility depth player on whatever team he might join. Ekeler lacks much value circa 2026.

RB, Nick Chubb

Top Landing Spots: Cowboys, Texans, Browns

A 2026 return for Chubb would likely require a familiar team to desire him back. If not the Cowboys (a new team in need of depth) of a return to the Texans, Chubb would be on the sidelines in 2026. He will have near-zero fantasy football value unless he manages to find a role as a team's RB2, which grows unlikely by the day.

TE, Darren Waller

Top Landing Spots: Chargers, Dolphins, Ravens

The Dolphins welcomed Waller back from retirement in 2025. In limited games, Waller did squeeze out 6 touchdowns. The 33-year-old can still add value to any team that may wish to sign him. It seems like he is bound to find a roster should he desire to play for whichever team shows interest. Especially if Waller joined Mike McDaniel, whom he played for in 2025, Waller would be a top-20 tight end in a best-case scenario. He will be a late-round fantasy football draft pick if rostered before training camp.

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