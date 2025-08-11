Top Saquon Barkley Inspired Fantasy Football Team Names
There are many fun aspects of fantasy football, arguably none more fun than the moment you get to pick your team name. Many team names are inspired by star players taken in the first round of the draft. One of the most popular players taken in drafts this season is Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
In full PPR leagues, Barkley has an ADP of 3rd overall on ESPN and 2nd on Sleeper. He is coming off a season where he rushed for 2005 yards and 13 touchdowns. This was good for 355.3 fantasy points, second amongst running backs behind only Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who scored 362.9 fantasy points.
Now that it's been established that Barkley would be a good selection, we came up with a list of Saquan-inspired team names to impress your fellow league mates and attack this season in style.
Saquon You See
A perfect name to combine Saquon and the stars and stripes.
All Barkley, No Bite
A play on the common phrase "All bark no bite." A perfect taunt for your league mates to emphasize that they are all talk
Saquon Smash Bros
A combo of Saquon and the video game "Super Smash Bros."
Gone in 60 Saquons
A play on the Nicholas Cage movie "Gone in 60 Seconds."
Jurassic Barkley
A combination of Barkley and "Jurassic Park."
Je Ne Saquon
A play on the phrase "je ne sais quoi," meaning: a quality that cannot be described or named easily.
Saquonda Fever
A play on words of “Wakanda Fever" from the movie "Black Panther."
Saquon For The Team
A play on words of the phrase “Take one for the team."
Barkley to the Future
A combo of Saquon and the movie " Back to the Future."
The Empire Strikes Barkley
A perfect name for Star Wars fans.
Barkley Up The Wrong Tree
The phrase "Bark up the wrong tree," used to taunt your opponents. If they think they are going to beat your Saquon-led team, they are barking up the wrong tree.
The Bark Knight
“The Dark Knight,” perfect for Batman fans.
Saquon My Name
"Say my name," which is a quote derived from many people but pehaps none more famous than Eminem and Walter White of "Breaking Bad."
Saquons Of Anarchy
A play on the hit TV show "Sons Of Anarchy." If you loved Jax Teller, this could be the one for you.
Saquon to Know One
A play on the phrase: "It takes one to know one."
Another Quon Bites The Dust
"Another one bites the dust," the popular song by the band Queen
Thirty Saquons to Mars
A name combining Saquon's blazing speed and the popular band "Thirty Seconds to Mars."
Saquontum Mechanics
“Quantum Mechanics,” a perfect name to combine sports and science nerds.