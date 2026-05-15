Sunday Night Football consistently delivers some of the NFL’s biggest matchups, combining playoff-level intensity with major fantasy football implications. This year’s slate is no different, featuring several marquee games highlighted by a Week 10 divisional clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

From a fantasy perspective, these games bring together elite usage, red-zone opportunity, and high-end playmakers at every position, where one performance can swing a week.

In this breakdown, we’ll highlight the key players from these Sunday night matchups, focusing on their roles, 2025 production trends, and 2026 outlooks to separate reliable starters from high-upside difference-makers.

Week 3: Rams at Broncos

Matthew Stafford finished 2025 with 4707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns while averaging roughly 21 fantasy points per game. Against Denver in Week 3, Stafford projects for around 285 yards and 2 TDs as the Rams lean on their passing attack. With Puka and Davante drawing coverage all over the field, Stafford has solid QB1 upside in what could become a high-scoring game.

Kyren Williams remained a fantasy RB1 throughout 2025, totaling 1252 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. His receiving usage gives him one of the safest floors among running backs. He projects for roughly 95 total yards and a touchdown against Denver, making him one of the strongest starts of the week.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Puka Nacua continued his elite production in 2025 with 1715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His target share remains massive in the Rams offense, and even against a strong Broncos secondary, he projects for around 8 catches, 100+ yards, and a touchdown. He enters Week 3 as a top-tier WR1.

Davante Adams still produced at a high level in 2025 with 789 yards and 14 touchdowns. Playing opposite Puka creates favorable matchups, especially near the goal line, where Stafford trusts him most. He projects for about 75–80 yards and a touchdown, making him a strong WR2 with WR1 upside.

Bo Nix took a major fantasy leap in 2025 thanks to his dual-threat ability, finishing with nearly 4,000 passing yards and strong rushing production. Against the Rams, he projects for around 260 passing yards, 2 total touchdowns, and added rushing value. His mobility keeps his fantasy floor high in competitive games.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

J. K. Dobbins delivered solid RB2 numbers in 2025 with around 800 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. His Week 3 value against the Rams depends largely on touchdown opportunities, but he should still see enough touches to produce flex value. Expect around 65–70 total yards with touchdown upside.

Courtland Sutton remained Bo Nix’s top red-zone weapon in 2025, posting 1017 yards and 7 touchdowns. His physical play style matches up well against the Rams secondary, giving him strong touchdown potential again in Week 3. He projects for around 70+ yards and a score.

Jaylen Waddle stayed one of the NFL’s premier deep threats in 2025 with 910 receiving yards. His fantasy value comes from explosive plays and big-yardage upside rather than heavy volume. In Week 3, he projects for around 85–90 yards with the potential for a long touchdown.

Week 5: Ravens at Falcons

Lamar Jackson had a down year in 2025, having only 2549 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. His rushing upside always gives him the highest ceiling at QB, and against Atlanta, he projects for roughly 275 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, and 3 total touchdowns. Expect another elite QB1 performance in Week 5 with 28–32 fantasy point upside.

Derrick Henry continued to dominate in Baltimore’s offense during 2025, rushing for approximately 1600 yards and 16 touchdowns. Even at this stage of his career, his red-zone usage remains elite. Against Atlanta, Henry projects for around 105 rushing yards and a touchdown, making him a high-end RB1 with massive touchdown equity.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) makes a touchdown catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (not pictured) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Zay Flowers emerged as Lamar’s top receiving option in 2025, posting roughly 1200 yards and 5 touchdowns while becoming more consistent weekly. His quickness should create problems for Atlanta’s secondary, and he projects for around 7 catches and 90 receiving yards in Week 5. Flowers remains a strong WR2 with WR1 upside in PPR formats.

Jakobi Lane enters 2026 as an intriguing rookie weapon for Baltimore after flashing explosiveness throughout college at USC. His role is still developing, but Baltimore could manufacture touches for him in open space. For Week 5, he projects as a deeper flex option with around 40–50 total yards and upside if he breaks a long play.

Elijah Surratt projects as another young complementary option in Baltimore’s passing attack. While target volume may fluctuate week to week, his athletic profile gives him sleeper value in deeper fantasy formats. Against Atlanta, expect around 3–4 catches for 45 yards as he continues carving out a larger role.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Tua Tagovailoa continued producing efficient fantasy numbers in 2025 when healthy, throwing for roughly 2700 and 15 touchdowns. His quick-release passing style keeps his weekly floor stable, and he projects for around 260 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 5 if he’s the starter, but that remains to be seen if he will win the job over QB Michael Penix. He profiles as a reliable mid-tier QB1.

Michael Penix Jr. brings more volatility but also intriguing upside because of his aggressive downfield passing ability. If starting, Penix projects for roughly 250 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, though turnovers remain a concern. His fantasy value would largely depend on game script and deep-ball efficiency.

Bijan Robinson remained one of fantasy football’s premier dual-threat running backs in 2025, totaling around 2300 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. Baltimore’s defense is tough, but Bijan’s receiving workload gives him RB1 value regardless of matchup. He projects for about 115 total yards and a touchdown in what should be another heavy-usage game.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drake London delivered true WR1 production in 2025, totaling 919 receiving yards in only 12 games while dominating Atlanta’s target share. His size and catch radius make him difficult to defend, even against physical secondaries like Baltimore’s. London projects for around 85–95 receiving yards with strong touchdown upside in Week 5.

Kyle Pitts rebounded nicely in 2025 with 928 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, reestablishing himself as a fantasy-relevant tight end. Atlanta’s offense increasingly used him vertically and in red-zone situations. Against Baltimore, Pitts projects for around 60 receiving yards and possible touchdown upside, making him a solid TE1 play.

Week 10: Steelers at Bengals

Aron Rodgers looked more efficient than explosive in 2025, leaning heavily on quick throws and red-zone execution rather than deep shots. Against Cincinnati’s shaky pass defense, he projects as a solid mid-range QB2 with upside for 250+ yards and 2 TDs if the game turns into a shootout.

Jaylen Warren had his best season in 2025 with 958 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. The Bengals have struggled against versatile backs, making Warren a strong RB2 this week with touchdown upside in PPR formats; however, it remains to be seen how the Steelers will split carries between Warren and newly signed Rico Dowdle.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

DK Metcalf had a strong 2025 with 850 yards and 6 touchdowns. In this matchup, he gets a Bengals defense that’s consistently allowed big plays to WR1s. Rodgers hasn’t fully unlocked the deep chemistry yet, but this matchup sets up perfectly for a breakout line around 6 catches, 90 yards, and a possible TD. His 2026 projection remains strong WR1 territory if the Steelers keep building around him as the alpha target.

Michael Pittman’s 2025 season was volatile due to quarterback inconsistency, but that should change in 2026 with the Steelers. For 2026, he projects more as a reliable WR2 than an elite fantasy option in the Steelers passing game. He’s less explosive than Chase or Metcalf, but still valuable in PPR formats because of steady volume.

Joe Burrow remains the highest-upside fantasy QB in this matchup because Cincinnati’s offense still funnels through his arm in competitive games. Pittsburgh’s pass rush can create problems, but Burrow’s chemistry with Chase and Higgins keeps his ceiling elite. For Week 10, he projects as a low-end QB1 with potential for 300+ yards if the Steelers offense pushes pace. His 2026 outlook is still firmly franchise-QB territory in fantasy.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrates a first down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ja'Marr Chase remains matchup-proof. Even when defenses key on him, his explosiveness and target dominance give him overall WR1 upside every week. Pittsburgh had limited some receivers last season, but Chase can break a slate with one play, and the projected volume keeps his floor elite. Entering 2026, he’s still arguably the top dynasty WR in fantasy football.

Tee Higgins is one of the best boom-or-bust WR2s in fantasy because he thrives in contested catch situations and red-zone work. Pittsburgh historically struggles more with physical perimeter receivers, which fits Higgins perfectly. If healthy, he has multi-touchdown upside this week.

Chase Brown’s fantasy stock has skyrocketed because of his expanded receiving workload and near every-down usage. Pittsburgh’s defense is tougher against traditional runners than pass-catching backs, so Brown’s receiving involvement could make him one of the safest RB plays in this game. For 2026, he projects as a potential RB1 if Cincinnati continues building the offense around his versatility.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle projects as a physical early-down complement to Jaylen Warren, but against Cincinnati, he could have sneaky flex value because the Bengals have struggled with tackling consistency and allowing chunk runs between the tackles.

If Pittsburgh leans into ball control to protect Aaron Rodgers, Dowdle could push for 12–15 carries with goal-line touchdown upside. The bigger concern is receiving work, Warren still profiles as the more explosive pass-catching option, limiting Dowdle’s ceiling in PPR formats. For 2026, Dowdle looks like a strong committee back who can produce RB2 weeks whenever the game script favors heavy rushing volume.

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