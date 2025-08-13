Tory Horton and Tahj Brooks Lead 4 Deep Sleeper Rookies with Instant Impact Potential
Fantasy draft bargains can be found in the 2025 rookie class across all skill positions. When looking at what names to target in their inaugural NFL seasons, fantasy managers must take into account the rosters the rookies are on and identify the major positions of need on their teams.
Although some 2025 draftees were late picks from last April’s NFL Draft, a few fell into very favorable spots to have an opportunity to step right in and contribute from day one.
Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver - Tory Horton
A name generating buzz this summer is Colorado State product Tory Horton. At nearly 6’3”, Horton joins a Seattle Seahawks receiving corps that no longer features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba enters his third year and now the clear-cut No. 1 option, while veteran Cooper Kupp was added in the offseason. Kupp, who just turned 32 and is entering his ninth NFL season, hasn’t played a full year since his stellar 2021 campaign, missing 20 games over the last three seasons. If Kupp is sidelined again, Horton could step into the No. 2 role.
Horton played only six collegiate games last season but delivered a sensational 2023 with 96 catches for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns. After transferring from Nevada in 2022, his first season at Colorado State was also impressive, 71 receptions for 1,131 yards and eight scores.
An excellent ball tracker with a baseball background as an outfielder, Horton is quick, tough, and capable of creating yards after the catch while making the first defender miss. He also served as a punt returner, taking one to the end zone in each of his last three seasons.
His fifth-round draft spot may have been influenced by last season’s knee surgery, but if he’s back at full strength, Horton is a name to remember on fantasy draft day. With a current ADP of 282 in standard leagues and 290 in PPR formats, he could be a savvy late-round best ball selection and a great option in dynasty formats.
Cincinnati Bengals Running Back – Tahj Brooks
Following five successful seasons at Texas Tech, Tahj Brooks was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. A powerful runner who averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his collegiate career, Brooks was also a reliable receiving option with 102 receptions during his time with the Red Raiders. He ran in 45 touchdowns and added two more on the receiving end. Last year at Texas Tech he ranked 10th in the country in all-purpose yards with 1,704 on way to a Second-team All-Big 12 selection.
Brooks joins the Bengals, where Chase Brown is expected to be the lead back, but the rookie could quickly contend for the backup role. With the versatility to contribute on passing downs, Brooks is an intriguing handcuff to Brown at the very least, and could see enough touches to be a solid best-ball format option as well. He currently holds an ADP of 310, but that should rise closer to draft time.
Miami Dolphins Running Back – Ollie Gordon II
The 2023 Doak Walker Award winner at Oklahoma State, Ollie Gordon had a stellar season with 1,732 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, and an additional 330 receiving yards on 39 receptions with one score. His 2024 campaign, however, was a setback and far less productive, contributing to his slide to the sixth round of the draft.
Now in Miami, Gordon could compete for snaps with second year back Jaylen Wright, who currently appears to be the Dolphins’ No. 2 option behind dual-threat De’Von Achane. Veteran Alexander Mattison suffered a neck injury in Sunday’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears and will undergo season-ending surgery. In that same game, Gordon impressed, running hard on eight carries for 33 yards and adding a leaping 1-yard touchdown.
With his receiving skills and pass protection ability, Gordon has the potential to develop into a true three-down back. In the short term, Mattison’s absence could allow him to carve out a role as a goal-line touchdown vulture.
With Achane expected to continue his heavy involvement in the passing game, building on a 2024 season in which he led all running backs in receptions and receiving yards, Gordon could earn quality snaps and push Wright for overall touches. Gordon is at an ADP of 274 at the moment, but look for that to spike with the Mattison news.
Detroit Lions Wide Receiver - Isaac TeSlaa
The Lions invested in Arkansas wideout Isaac TeSlaa, trading up in the draft to select him with the 70th overall pick. Standing 6’4” with excellent size, TeSlaa showcased big-play ability last season, averaging an impressive 19.5 yards per reception.
He joins a potent Lions offense that already features slot specialist Amon-Ra St. Brown and outside threat Jameson Williams. TeSlaa has impressed during training camp and could challenge veteran Tim Patrick for WR3 duties. The rookie had a quality preseason debut and could see the field plenty for the Lions.
Highly athletic with strong ball skills, TeSlaa has the potential to be a touchdown producer as a rookie and could be a hidden gem in standard leagues with his yardage potential. With a current ADP of 250, he’s a strong best-ball target as well as a worthy bench stash in deep or dynasty formats.