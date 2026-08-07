Fantasy Football's Latest Training Camp Notes That Could Shift Your Draft Strategy

There is a daily wave of training camp storylines that hit the streams of social media. They all mostly affect the world of fantasy football. Our job is to update the fanfare and explain just what each news story actually means to our game. Here are the latest stories from this past week.

Stefon Diggs Signs with Commanders

The Commanders went with Diggs over Brandon Aiyuk as their veteran depth-piece signing. Diggs immediately becomes the teams WR2, ahead of Antonio Williams. He is our WR57 in PPR setttings.

Jalen McMillan Goes Out With Knee Injury

As of August 7, there is no return date set for McMillan. Todd Bowles claims he will miss some time, but the specifics remain unknown. Until McMillan is back, the WR3 job is a contest between Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst. Neither is viable in most re-draft formats.

Kyler Murray Nearly Owns Starting Job

Every report out of Minnesota has Murray miles ahead of JJ McCarthy in the race for the starting job. The expectation is that Murray becomes QB1 and is a low threat ever to be benched mid-season. We project Murray as the QB18 and high-upside, given that he has three stellar wideouts — Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings.

Xavier Worthy Worries Fans With Sidelining

Worthy is not practicing right now with an issue said to be with his shoulder that he injured last season. It may not be 100% healed, and thus, his shoulder may have reaggravated. This is something to monitor in the coming days, but Worthy should see a minor ADP drop from his current WR50 spot, out of caution.

Malachi Fields Elevates Himself With Giants

The Giants' depth chart is quite wide open beyond Malik Nabers. Between Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Odell Beckham Jr., and Fields, the job is up for grabs. Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that Fields is surging to lead the early WR2 race. Fields is still lingering around WR75 in our projections, but is certainly a longshot stash candidate with high upside.

Alec Pierce's Ankle Injury Clouds Return Date

Pierce is still working through his ankle injury, which has him sidelined indefinitely. The team's WR1 was originally expected to return early on in training camp. Preseason injuries like this have always worried fantasy managers: returning from the offseason not 100%, and perhaps not getting to 100%. See: Ricky Pearsall (2026) and Christian McCaffrey (2024).

Pierce is still labeled as "doing a hell of a job," per Shane Steichen. We do expect Pierce to be healthy for Week 1.

Kenyon Sadiq Stays Sidelined

The Jets' rookie tight end is said to be out another couple of weeks, but likely good to go for Week 1.

Jahmyr Gibbs Inks Record-Setting Contract

The Lions signed Gibbs to a 3-year, $75.75 million contract extension on Thursday, August 6. He is in for a monster year. Click here to see why Drew Petzing's offense will bring Gibbs treasure in gold in 2026.

Jonathan Taylor Earns Huge Contact Extension

Taylor earned himself a 2-year $44 million contract extension on Friday, August 7. He remains the team's workhorse indefinitely and our RB6 in standard scoring formats.

Bijan Robinson Signs Massive Deal

Robinson signed his deal before Gibbs, allowing Gibbs to beat him out by a total of $750,000 as the NFL's highest-paid running back. Nonetheless, Robinson earns a haul in a 3-year $75 million contract extension. He is the RB1 or RB2 in just about every fantasy football ranking on the internet.

KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston Standout in Cleveland

It is repeatedly rumored that the pair of rookies is shining in Cleveland. They are very likely to be the WR1/WR2 combo, ahead of Jerry Jeudy. We have Concepcion as the PPR WR57, Boston as the WR67, and Jeudy as the WR69. The team is still among the worst offenses.

San Francisco is... Injured

The 49ers are dealing with an array of injuries involving Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, Jordan James, Kaelon Black, and George Kittle. Read more here.

Pat Mahomes Will Not Play Preseason Game No. 1

Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL. He will not play in the Chiefs' first preseason game. Mahomes is expected to be good to go for Week 1, but likely with reduced mobility, which will knock down his rushing upside.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: