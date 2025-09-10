Why Travis Etienne Jr. Is A Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 2
If you are looking for an upgrade at the running back position for your fantasy football team, look no further than Travis Eteinne Jr. Coming off a strong Week 1, he established himself as the clear RB1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let’s review his opening performance and his fantasy outlook for the rest of the year.
Week 1 Performance
Travis Etienne Jr. had a monster performance in Week 1, posting 16 carries, 3 receptions, and 156 total yards. His 143 rushing yards were the second-highest total of his career, and the most he has posted since the 2022 season. His game was highlighted by this 71-yard run that was the longest of his career.
2025 Fantasy Outlook
After a disappointing 2024 fantasy football season, Travis Etienne Jr. headlines a list of players primed for bounceback campaigns. The Jaguars' running back flashed his athleticism and fantasy ceiling in his Week 1 performance versus the Carolina Panthers. Jacksonville's new head coach, Liam Coen, is known to utilize his running backs in the passing game. In fact, Coen turned Bucky Irving into a premier fantasy running back last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will only increase Etienne Jr.'s workload and fantasy ceiling. Additionally, the running back is in the final year of his contract, which should serve as extra motivation to perform.
Another factor towards Etienne Jr.'s trade stock is the recent trade of Tank Bigsby. The Jaguars traded the running back to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in exchange for a 5th and 6th round pick. Bigsby was the main threat to the running back snap share, so his absence presents a clearer role for Etienne Jr. to receive a high-volume workload.
The running back proved in his opening performance that he is a capable RB1 due to his home-run speed, pass-catching ability, and high share of touches. He should continue to make big plays for the Jaguars, and will be depended on as one of the top options in that offense this year.
Looking forward to the rest of the season, the Jacksonville RB1 projects very well in fantasy football. Between his coaches' history, high-volume workload, and athletic ability on the field, Etienne Jr. has one of the highest fantasy ceilings among NFL running backs. Look to target him on the trade block, especially if you need to bolster your running back room.