Travis Etienne Jr.'s Practice Return Creates Murky Fantasy Football Situation in the New Orleans Saints' Backfield

The Saints Backfield Shuffle: What Travis Etienne’s Impending Return Means for Fantasy Football Managers

The New Orleans Saints backfield is about to get much more crowded. Head coach Kellen Moore delivered a big update for fantasy managers, announcing that running back Travis Etienne Jr. has officially returned to practice. Etienne has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, sending him to injured reserve and forcing fantasy managers to pivot.

Kellen Moore said the Saints will decide at the end of the week if Travis Etienne is ready to play in his first week back:



"We’ll see. There’s some potential for it. But ... we'll just let the week kind of play out and see what it looks like." https://t.co/EKEA0eYiUl — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 11, 2026

Now, with the Saints opening his 21-day practice window, the team will "see how the week plays out" before determining if he is ready to suit up for a crucial divisional clash. While Etienne's return is a welcome boost for a New Orleans offense looking to secure the NFC South crown, it introduces a major headache for fantasy managers holding shares of Alvin Kamara and breakout waiver wire darling Audric Estime.

Let's try to make heads and tails of the fantasy football ripple effects of this news.

Evaluating Travis Etienne’s Fantasy Ceiling

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) runs with the ball in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before his multi-week absence, Etienne had accumulated 128 rushing yards on 30 carries with 51 receiving yards through three games. Expectations were high when he signed a marquee multi-year deal with the Saints in free agency, and his dual-threat skill set makes him an explosive centerpiece when healthy.

However, managers should temper expectations for his immediate return. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky for running backs, and Kellen Moore's cautious tone suggests they may ease him back into the rotation (if he even plays against the Carolina Panthers this week).

Once fully integrated, Etienne projects as an RB2 with week-winning capabilities, particularly in PPR formats due to his pass-catching ability. But his immediate Week 10 outlook carries some volatility as he knocks off the rust.

The Downward Spiral for Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Etienne's impending return is bad news for fantasy managers planning on relying on Alvin Kamara or Audric Estime down the stretch. During Etienne's lengthy five-game absence, the Saints' backfield morphed into a shifting puzzle. Alvin Kamara has continued to command a steady role, but his efficiency and volume have fluctuated. An active Etienne directly eats into his touches, explosive play opportunities, and red-zone looks that anchor Kamara’s weekly floor. While Kamara’s skill set keeps him relevant, his path to anything more than risky flex numbers narrows significantly once Etienne assumes his starting workload.

Audric Estime is even more vulnerable. He capitalized on the depleted depth chart to carve out an expanded role and became a popular waiver-wire pickup this week, but a healthy Etienne completely caps Estime’s fantasy football utility. Without an outright injury ahead of him on the depth chart, Estime projects to slide back into a game-script-dependent rotational role, making him difficult to trust in most leagues.

The Verdict for Fantasy Managers

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) scores a two-point conversion in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you roster Travis Etienne, hold tight and make sure he is stashed safely in your active or IR spot as he nears a game-day designation. If you are relying on Alvin Kamara, prepare for a hit to his weekly ceiling as touches are redistributed. As for Audric Estime managers, it might be time to treat him strictly as a high-end handcuff. The Saints are still very much in the NFC South playoff hunt, and how this three-way backfield shakes out as part of their playoff push will dictate fantasy championships across the board.