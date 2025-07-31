Tre' Harris Headlines Top Rookies to Watch in Tonight's Chargers-Lions Preseason Game
Canton OH - NFL Football is BACK with the Hall of Fame Game taking place tonight between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions. While starters will see limited action, both teams have promising rookies to keep an eye on. Watch for these five players to make big plays in the game.
Tre' Harris - WR - Chargers
Tre' Harris joins the Chargers as a highly touted product out of Ole Miss. In the first version of this depth chart, Harris is listed as a starter next to Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston and he very well may work himself into a big role.
It is no doubt that McConkey is WR1, but QJ is no done deal. Harris, with a big preseason, can absolutely overtake QJ as the 2nd receiving option on this team. Harris played two years at Ole Miss and put up 2,015 Yards and 15 Touchdowns in 20 total games. Last year, Harris also averaged 128.8 yards per game — 1st in all of college football. It is not totally clear how many series that Harris will play, but expect flashy play-making in the time that he does get.
Omarion Hampton - RB - Chargers
The biggest star of all the rookies is perhaps, Omarion Hampton. The rookie comes as a first-round draft pick out of UNC, and if we know Jim Harbaugh, usage will be high this season. The Hall of Fame Game is just a warm-up to the season and Hampton may very well play no more than one series, but it will be good to see his legs in the action that we do get. He will be an absolute asset in fantasy football come this fall.
Isaac TeSlaa - WR - Lions
TeSlaa joins Detroit as they are very giddy about getting the Arkansas product. They traded up to get him in the 2025 draft, parting ways with three third-round draft picks. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell wanted the man, and they got him.
TeSlaa scored 1st in Athleticism Score at the NFL Combine while he ran a 4.41 40-Yard Dash and a 39.5" vertical jump. Campbell loves himself a young, driven playmaker and he gets it in TeSlaa. They expect to use him effectively in the regular season, so keep an eye out for his athletic ability.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith - WR - Chargers
Tonight is a game of rookie wide receivers. There are plenty of them and they all provide skill to watch out for. Unlike Tre' Harris, Lambert-Smith is looking for any playing-time that Jim Harbaugh will get him. He will not be a starter on this roster, but they are very optimistic in the young star thus far.
Per Harbaugh, KLS is "surging" amongst other promising words. When Harbaugh likes a player, it shows. Expect to see a lot of KLS tonight.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith comes out of Auburn as a 5th-year transfer from Penn State. In 12 games, he went for 50 catches and 981 yards with 8 TDs.
If you would like a POV from the Camp process, KLS has his own YouTube channel.
Dominic Lovett - WR - Lions
Dominic Lovett is in Lions training camp fighting for a spot on the roster. Though a 7th round pick, they do not always make the roster. In a depth chart filled with receiving talent, he must make plays to gain job security. Luckily for Lovett, he appears to be getting reps of special teams thus providing further value to the team.
It expects that regardless of making this team or not, Lovett will be just a special teamer, but he does have receiving ability and in a preseason game, it will come out. He is slated to gain a good amount of playing time, contrary to guys like Tre' Harris and Omarion Hampton, and so Lovett may be a nice DFS option if you participate.