TreVeyon Henderson And Kayshon Boutte Headline Our Boom-Or-Bust Fantasy Football Options For Week 2

Some of the most exciting but anxiety-inducing players in fantasy football are the boom-or-bust options you have to decide whether to start or sit every week. It's incredible when they explode for a monster game and you locked them in your lineup, or if you made the right call benching them and they put up a dud.

However, it's the worst feeling when they are in your lineup and give you a dud or go absolutely nuclear on your bench. These are the top boom-or-bust options for Week 2.

QB Jaxon Dart, New York Giants

Dart had a strong Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 54 yards. Nevertheless, he is kind of a scary option this week. Not because of him, but because of the matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams came into Week 1 viewed as one of the best defenses in the league, but got beat up on. Much of their struggles were blamed on the game being played in Australia and the team deciding to wait until the last minute to take that long flight across multiple time zones.

Even without Myles Garrett, there is a real chance that their defense is awesome and they could be getting back Aaron Donald for Monday Night Football. Dart is already just a good, but not necessarily a great player, and we haven't gotten a fair look at this reloaded Rams' defense yet.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson is expected to return for Week 2 after an ankle injury cost him Week 1. While we all know how much upside and big-play ability he has, he is also returning from injury into a murky situation. His role in the offense was already unclear even if there were no injury, so he is particularly risky this week.

Nevertheless, the upside is tempting, and Rhamondre Stevenson didn't exactly light it up last week, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. There is a chance that in Year 2, Henderson has a much larger role.

WR Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans

With Nico Collins out, Boutte should see a much larger role in the offense. Getting a game under his belt after being traded right before the start of the season should help as well. Excluding Collins, he was already second in wide receiver snaps on the team last week, and he holds the big-play ability that the WR corps will lack without Collins.

If he sees an increase in volume combined with his big-play upside against the Cincinnati Bengals, he could have a big day. On the other hand, that team could just run the ball 30 times, and CJ Stroud could fall flat on his face without Collins.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

As of writing this, Zay Flowers has not been officially ruled out, but we are not expecting him to play this week due to a hamstring injury. That would essentially default Bateman into the WR1 for the Ravens. He hold big play upside, but we have also seen him flop in this situation multiple times in the past. The upside is certainly there, but we are not confident he will hit.

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