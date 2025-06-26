Will Trevor Lawrence Rebound In 2025 Fantasy Football Leagues With Travis Hunter?
Trevor Lawrence’s 2023 campaign was marred by multiple injuries and inconsistent production, but there’s reason for optimism heading into 2025 after a less than stellar 2024. With a revamped offense and rising talent around him, the Jaguars quarterback could return to top-10 fantasy relevance at a discount.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
In 2022, Lawrence played at the level Jacksonville envisioned when drafting him in 2021. He gained 4,404 combined yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions (7th in fantasy scoring – 354.05). His one lacking area was his yards per pass attempt (7.0). Lawrence gained more than 300 yards in six games, with his best play coming in Week 14 (386/4) and Week 15 (339/4). However, defenses held him to one passing touchdown or fewer in 11 of his 19 games (including the postseason).
Lawrence played through a left knee injury in 2023 while also picking up an ankle issue in early December. He missed Week 17 with a concussion. His year ended with an AC Joint injury. In the end, Lawrence finished with similar production in combined yards (4,355) and touchdowns (25), considering he played one fewer game. His play fell on the dull side in half of his starts (fewer than 20.00 fantasy points). Lawrence passed for over 300 yards in only two matchups (346/1 and 364/2). He had two scores or fewer in 13 contests. Despite his regression, his final fantasy points (323.70) ranked 12th at quarterback.
Over his first nine games last season, Lawrence passed for fewer than 200 yards in five matchups while playing well in two games (375/2 and 318/3). He failed to reach the three-touchdown threshold in any contest. His value in the run game (26/119/3) was behind pace, except for his scoring.
Lawrence came out of Week 9 with a left AC joint injury that cost him two starts. After returning to the starting lineup, he was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Jaguars decided to write off the year, leading to Lawrence having season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder issue.
Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Outlook
The Jaguars’ new offense expects to be quick-hitting with more passes to the running back position. Lawrence has a rising stud wide receiver (Brian Thomas), and Travis Hunter brings elite talent. In the early draft season, he is the 19th-ranked quarterback, suggesting a 2024 Matthew Stafford floor (3,803/20). I expect him to be a value this year, while on a path for 4,000+ combined yards with at least 25 scores.