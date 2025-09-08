Tua Tagovailoa, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs Among Fantasy Football Biggest Losers in Week 1
Fantasy football for Week 1 had a little of everything. As usual, we base our biggest losers on standard scoring (NON PPR formats). Scoring goes as follows for offense, kickers, and Defense/Speical teams
Offense
- Passing: 1 point per 25 yards, 4 points for a touchdown.
- Rushing: 1 point per 10 yards, 6 points for a touchdown.
- Receiving: 1 point per 10 yards, 6 points for a touchdown.
- Interceptions Thrown: -2 points.
- Fumbles Lost: -2 points.
Kickers
- Field Goals: Points awarded based on distance (e.g., 3 points for under 40 yards, 4 points for 40-49 yards, 5 points for 50+ yards).
- Extra Points: 1 point per successful extra point.
Defense/Special Teams
- Sacks: 1 point.
- Interceptions: 2 points.
- Fumbles Recovered: 2 points.
- Safeties: 2 points.
- Defensive/Special Teams Touchdowns: 6 points.
Biggest Fantasy Football Losers For Week 1
Quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) - It is safe to say the Miami Dolphins had one of the worst afternoons during Week 1. Tagovailoa did throw one late touchdown but turned the ball over three times. That was a good for a mere four fantasy points. Cam Ward for the Tennessee Titans actually had fewer points (2 compared to 4). However, Denver was expected to shut down Tennessee. Also, Tua got benched late.
Running Backs
David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) - Maybe the Detroit Lions miss Ben Johnson. Week 1 did not go well as Montgomery and Gibbs combined for 20 carries and 44.yards against the Green Bay Packers. Montgomery had 25 rushing yard and Gibbs wound up with 19. Gibbs did have 31 receiving yards (PPR serviceable) and Montgomery wound up with 18. However, this hurt.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (New York Giants) - A few pundits believed that Tracy could still get some soid rund against the Washington Commanders defense. Instead, he ran the ball 10 times for 24 yards and caight two passes for 11 yards on five targets. When Russell Wilson nearly doubles your rush output, that is an ominous sign with Dallas and Kansas City coming up.
Wide Receivers
Calvin Ridley (Tennessee Titans) - CeeDee Lamb was tempting but Lamb did top the 100-yard mark. Ridley caught four balls for 27 yards on eight targets. Ridley could not get much separation against Devner's secondary as a couple of fantasy points just won't cut it even for Week 1.
Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) - Hill looked like he lost a step against the Indianapolis secondary in Week 1. Hill caught four passes for just 40 yards. More was expected against an Indianapolis defense that ranked 26th in passing yards allowed.
Tight Ends
Mike Gesecki (Cincinnati Bengals) - Gesecki only averages arounf 40 yards a game but had been a reliable Tight End for Joe Burrow and Cincinnati. Week 1 was less than ideal as Gesecki caught one pass for a mere 14 yards (three targets). Cleveland was one of the worst defenses against the pass but held Joe Burrow to a mere 113 yards.
Kicker
Riley Patterson (Miami Dolphins) - The diaster that was the Dolphins continues as Patterson was thought to be at least a value option. Miami scored eight points and had no field goal or extra point chances. Patterson scored a grand total of zero points.
Defense/Special Teams
Miami Dolphins - Again, it was a fish fry when it came to the opening week of fantast football. Overall, the Dolphins allowed 33 points, had one sack, and caused no turnovers. It was an ugly week in Miami as the Dolphins' coaching staff is already feeling the heat. As Conor Orr noted, maybe an overhaul has been needed for some time.