Two-Way Star Travis Hunter Primed To Exceed Rookie Expectations With Jaguars
After a historic college career playing both wide receiver and cornerback, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter now brings his dynamic skill set to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With his early fantasy football ADP sitting at WR38, Hunter is positioned to outperform expectations and become a high-impact rookie in 2025.
Hunter started his college career at Jackson State University under the guidance of Deion Sanders. He had a minimal opportunity at wide receiver (18/188/4) while also playing cornerback (15 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown).
After following his coaching staff to Colorado, Hunter increased his wide receiver production (57/721/5) despite missing three contests due to a liver injury. He continued to play defense, leading to 22 tackles and three interceptions. His dual role contributed to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,263 yards and 16 touchdowns. He finished with 25 tackles over 13 games with four interceptions and 11 defended passes.
Hunter opened up last season with five stellar games (7/132/3, 10/110, 13/100/2, 7/130, and 9/89/1). Kansas State and Arizona held him to a pair of short outings (3/26 and 2/17). After an excellent showing (9/153/2), his Heisman push came over his final three starts (8/125/2, 10/116/2, and 4/106/1).
Throughout his college career, Hunter was highly regarded on both sides of the ball, earning multiple national awards for his outstanding play on offense and defense. His vision, anticipation, and quickness create wins all over the field. Hunter must improve his release against physical defenders at the line of scrimmage in the NFL. At the same time, his value in run support will be in question if asked to play that role with the Jaguars.
Overall, his route running hasn’t reached its ceiling due to having an edge against most of his competitors at this point in his career, thanks to his natural talents. Hunter has a nose for the football and many wins to his name catching the ball in tight quarters. His sense for spacing and timing is exceptional, pointing to a higher volume receiving career in the realm of an Antonio Brown. His usage on defense is unknown, but his overall game would be the most impactful as a passing-down player on both sides of the ball.
Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacksonville wants Hunter to be active in the passing game in his rookie season. He has the tool to work the short areas of the field and beat a defense over the long field. Based on his early wide receiver ranking (38th), Hunter would need about 65 catches for 850 yards and five touchdowns to fill his ADP bucket. I expect him to beat expectations in his rookie campaign.