Ty Simpson Landing Spots: 3 NFL Draft Suitors For QB Following Pro Day Session

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is improving his draft stock over recent weeks, garnering greater attention ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Simpson is widely regarded as QB2 in the upcoming class behind reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, but has been hyped up as the top quarterback prospect after a promising display at Alabama’s Pro Day.

The throwing session for Alabama QB Ty Simpson is underway at his pro day, with a large contingent of NFL personnel here to check it all out.



We’ll have coverage throughout the day, including NFL Draft Daily live at 3 PM ET from Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/Z72cAzZ7eq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 25, 2026

Simpson showed tremendous potential in his lone season as the starter under center in 2025, completing 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with five interceptions. His accuracy and pro-ready traits turned heads among NFL scouts throughout the season, emerging as a potential first-round selection in April’s draft. Plenty of quarterback-needy teams are searching for their next franchise cornerstone under center. Let’s look at three potential landing spots for Simpson next month:

Arizona Cardinals

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Josiah Deguara (45) reacts with quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) after a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals are left with a massive void under center after parting ways with former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. The team is expected to give veteran Jacoby Brissett the nod for 2026, but are searching for their next franchise quarterback and provide an enticing fit for Simpson in the draft. Arizona could pair Simpson with the likes of Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, without thrusting him into action as the starter from day one. I’d expect Simpson to sit behind Brissett for at least a season, which could limit his fantasy upside for the 2026 season. Overall, he could certainly develop into the team’s long-term solution at quarterback, considering his tremendous upside, and is worthy of a top pick among dynasty leagues.

New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets are in quarterback limbo once again. The team elected to part ways with former first-round pick Justin Fields after just one season, ultimately missing out on some of the big names in free agency such as Murray or Malik Willis. New York’s front office will set its sights to April’s draft, where Simpson could fall to them with the No. 16 overall pick. The offense needs greater depth, but offers a solid trio of assets around the quarterback spot in Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Mason Taylor. With the Jets, Simpson would likely take over the reins from the jump. While he could benefit from sitting for a season, he offers immediate fantasy upside in New York and could lay a solid foundation of production. I’d expect Simpson to range anywhere from QB20 to QB30 among fantasy leagues in his rookie season with the Jets.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson is scheduled to hold a private workout this Friday with the Jets, per @FieldYates. The Jets own picks No. 2 and No. 16 in this year’s first round. pic.twitter.com/rqsft8UIwl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2026

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second consecutive offseason, the immediate future of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback job will be determined by the decision of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The team is optimistic Rodgers will return for the 2026 season, but could still look to add another young quarterback prospect behind the veteran signal-caller. Pittsburgh’s front office has worked to rework their offense this offseason, adding the likes of Michael Pittman Jr. and Rico Dowdle to bolster the unit. Similarly to Arizona, I could see Simpson sitting for his rookie season, should Rodgers elect to return. But if the four-time MVP calls it a career, Simpson could very well take the field as the starter for opening week, where he could offer immediate fantasy upside. I don’t expect his range to improve much in Pittsburgh, compared to his projections with the Jets, but he certainly has the tools to develop under Mike McCarthy.

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