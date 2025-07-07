Fantasy Sports

Tyjae Spears 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook: Sleeper RB2 With Upside

Tyjae Spears enters the 2025 fantasy football season with breakout potential as a sneaky RB2 in PPR leagues after showing flashes of versatility and playmaking ability in his rookie year.

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium.
Tyjae Spears quietly made noise in his rookie campaign, matching Derrick Henry in snaps and showcasing his dual-threat skill set with 838 total yards and 52 receptions. Heading into 2025, the Titans are expected to lean even more on Spears, giving him a real shot at outproducing his ADP as one of fantasy’s most intriguing sleeper running backs.

Tennessee liked Spears enough in his rookie season to give him the same number of snaps (558) as Derrick Henry. He gained 838 combined yards with three touchdowns and 52 catches on 152 touches. His best fantasy value came in four contests (Week 5 – 69 combined yards with one score and four catches), Week 13 (16/89 with four catches), Week 14 (118 combined yards and six catches), and Week 18 (66 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches). Spears finished the year 34th in running back scoring (153.80) in PPR formats.

Last season, the Titans reduced his snaps over their first four games (29, 22, 20, and 27), resulting in 163 combined yards with a touchdown and 12 catches on 39 touches. Spears left Week 5 (6/27) with a hamstring issue. He sat out the following three games while posting empty snaps in his next four contests (17/71 with six catches for 14 yards). His season ended with three uptick showings in fantasy points (27.20, 21.60, and 13.30) in PPR formats. Spears missed Week 18 with a concussion.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee should get him between 175 and 200 touches this year if Spears can stay upright for 17 games. He has sneaky upside at times in chaser games, and Tennessee will give him goal-line chances. Possible cheat RB2, who comes off the board as the 43rd running back.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

